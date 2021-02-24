BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Tiger Woods in surgery after car crash

WORLD: US golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized yesterday (Feb 23) after a car crash in which his vehicle sustained “major damage,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department said.

accidents
By AFP

Wednesday 24 February 2021, 10:29AM

The vehicle driven by Tiger Woods lies on its side in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, after his rollover accident yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: AFP.

Woods, the sole occupant, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics, and suffered “multiple leg injuries,” his agent said in a statement to US media.

“He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” said Mark Steinberg.

Woods was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The roll-over crash near Los Angeles did not involve any other vehicles. Television images showed the car lying on a patch of grass off the road, with its hood badly damaged.

Woods, one of the most successful golfers of all time, has won 15 major golf championships.

He recently underwent his fifth back surgery, and said he was uncertain if he will be able to play at the upcoming Masters, which he last won in 2019.

According to celebrity website TMZ, 45-year-old Woods was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club.

“We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

“We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers,” he added.

Skier Lindsey Vonn, Wood’s former girlfriend, tweeted: “Praying for TW right now.”

Woods made an astonishing comeback from a series of career-threatening injuries and personal problems to sensationally win the Masters in 2019, his first major title since the 2008 US Open.

He was one of the most revered athletes in the world when he became engulfed in scandal in late 2009.

Woods smashed his car into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his luxury Florida home, sparking a series of scandalous revelations that doomed his marriage and put his game in freefall.

Previous crashes

He later divorced from his Swedish wife Elin Nordegren, with whom he has two children, after a cascade of women came forward to say they had affairs with the golfer, making him fodder for tabloids around the world.

Woods underwent four back surgeries between 2014 and 2017.

In May 2017, Woods was arrested near his Jupiter Island home in Florida after he was asleep at the wheel of his car in a traffic lane.

He said he had taken a mixture of prescription drugs and did not realize they would cause him to fall asleep.

Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was hit with a fine and community service.

He is the winner of 82 US PGA titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record.

Woods remains three major victories shy of the all-time record 18 won by Jack Nicklaus, but only four winners in major history have taken a title at an older age than Woods is now.

In 2000-2001, while aged just 25, Woods became the first man to hold the US Open, British Open, the USPGA and the Masters titles at the same time.

Phuket community
Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

JohnC, you need to get your facts straight. The 800K is required only for the 2 month before and the...(Read More)

Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd

on top of all the obvious crimes here it's illegal for officers to carry guns while off duty....(Read More)

Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting

Bearing in mind he was a cop in Patong its probably not the best place to hold him. Vested interests...(Read More)

Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd

Well, this is lawless Phuket. Under the 'umbrella' of Chalong Police station are bars around...(Read More)

Air transit passengers now welcome, ‘yacht quarantine’ proposed

That 14 days aboard followed by 14 days ashore quarantine is complete madness. I month quarantine! C...(Read More)

Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

Immigration Dept is very very reasonable with alternative visa offer what can even be extended many ...(Read More)

Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

Do we know or the 'ban announcement', done Jan. 2015 by Coup General from the barracks actua...(Read More)

Drunken Phuket police officer shoots noodle vendor on Bangla Rd

What is a nightclub still doing open at 5-6am anyway? They must be paying lots of tea money to someb...(Read More)

Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

Retirement visa requires 800,000 Baht in a bank account, NOT 400,000. Can't Phuket News even get...(Read More)

Phuket Town bars raided for late trading

Three venues were found nicely closed at midnight. Well, it pays off to shuffle brown envelopes. As ...(Read More)

 

