BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tiger preservation to be enhanced

Tiger preservation to be enhanced

BANGKOK: The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) is working with environmental organisations to tighten wild tiger protection measures, including the setting up of camera traps and a ban on raising cattle in protected areas.

animalscrimedeathwildlifeMyanmar
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 3 February 2022, 09:32AM

Pictures of tigers are displayed during a meeting of concerned agencies to discuss ways to conserve tiger populations. Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Pictures of tigers are displayed during a meeting of concerned agencies to discuss ways to conserve tiger populations. Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Nipon Jomnongsirisak, director of the Protected Area Regional Office 3, agencies and environmental organisations met on Tuesday (Feb 1) to discuss ways to conserve tiger populations, reports the Bangkok Post.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Freeland Foundation, and Panthera Thailand were among those at the meeting.

The move stems from recent reports of tiger attacks on humans reportedly linked to the raising of domestic cattle by villagers. Recently, two tigers were also shot dead by poachers who claimed the tigers killed cattle owned by villagers.

Mr Nipon said the meeting agreed they would strengthen integration via a working team to create a 10-year conservation and restoration plan for tigers.

Research into cattle raised in national park and wildlife sanctuary areas will be carried out in the western zone of the forest over the next month.

“Various measures will be implemented, including a prohibition on raising cattle in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries across the southwestern part of the forest,” he said.

PaintFX

“Violators will be liable to a maximum term of a year in jail and/or a fine of up to B100,000,” he added.

IUCN’s Supranee Kampongsun said research needed for the conservation plan will take place in Thongphaphum and Lam Khlong Ngu National Parks this year. The organisation will ask that the Global Environment Facility (GEF) funds the 10-year plan.

Tim Redford, Freeland’s representative, said a survey has already been conducted in Khao Laem National Park, part of Thailand’s Western Forest Complex (WEFCOM), to assess tiger populations and their effects on nearby communities.

WEFCOM is the main biodiversity conservation corridor between Thailand and Myanmar.

Camera traps will be set up to capture images of tigers and the activities around the parks and forest areas between Thailand and Myanmar from today.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

christysweet | 03 February 2022 - 10:18:46 

Meanwhile,  the Phuket Zoo tigers are still  suffering in their  incarcerations  as not enough money has been raised to facilitate  their  move to a new home. 2 bears, also.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket order ratifies Test & Go entry requirements
Asean urges ‘immediate’ end to Myanmar violence
Test & Go gets off to good start
Phuket marks 395 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuket police probe theft of tourist family holiday cash, anonymous donor gives B51k
Arrivals with COVID mainly coming from Russia, Kazakhstan
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hotels to check Test & Go bookings, Phuket marks hollow Chinese New Year || February 2
Phuket taxi fares list released
‘Burning season’ ignites with over 4,000 fires in north
Phuket marks hollow Chinese New Year
Hotels tasked with checking bookings
Phuket marks 387 new COVID cases, one new death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The officials return of the Test & Go entry scheme, Sinovac for ages 3-17? || February 1
Phuket taxi driver gets B1k fine, politeness training for verballing tourists
Phuket launches volunteer training course

 

Phuket community
Tiger preservation to be enhanced

Meanwhile, the Phuket Zoo tigers are still suffering in their incarcerations as not enough money...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver gets B1k fine, politeness training for verballing tourists

the guys also did not had a mask on in the video...so fine between 1000 to 20000 thb as per provinci...(Read More)

Test & Go visitors must make two hotel bookings

Hello Tourists, Negative PCR test before flying to Phuket, Negative test after arrival Phuket. Welco...(Read More)

Phuket marks hollow Chinese New Year

Average income 1900B sounds way low. Isn't that how much the taxi mafia charge just to go around...(Read More)

Phuket taxi fares list released

That mr Jaturong is quite a character. Problems due to lack of public knowledge of taxi fares? That...(Read More)

Phuket police probe theft of tourist family holiday cash, anonymous donor gives B51k

An anonymous donation of that amount seems highly suspicious. Back track that and see what/who it tu...(Read More)

Arrivals with COVID mainly coming from Russia, Kazakhstan

Now why doesn't this surprise me! They are also the very worst at ignoring the mask wearingrules...(Read More)

Phuket taxi fares list released

The taxi fares set are considered fair rates by whom? Only the people who benefit from over charging...(Read More)

Test & Go visitors must make two hotel bookings

First (arrival day) PCR test negative. Second PCR test on 5th day positive? With Omicron infection ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi fares list released

Oops my bad 2-3 hundred try to say...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 