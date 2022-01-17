BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tiger killers slapped with another charge

Tiger killers slapped with another charge

KANCHANABURI: An additional charge has been filed against five men who killed two Bengal tigers in Thong Pha Phum National Park, raising the number of charges they face to 11, national park chief Charoen Chaichon revealed on Saturday (Jan 16).

animalsdeathcrimewildlife
By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 January 2022, 01:45PM

Veterinarians and park rangers collect evidence from two Bengal tiger skins after a raid at a campsite in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi on Jan 9. Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Veterinarians and park rangers collect evidence from two Bengal tiger skins after a raid at a campsite in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi on Jan 9. Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen

On Jan 9, forest rangers raided a camp site in the Huay Pilok forest inside the national park. A group of hunters there ran away and escaped arrest.

The rangers seized the pelts and carcasses of two slain Bengal tigers with their meat being grilled. Also seized at the site were one shotgun, one .22 rifle with 50 rounds of ammunition, two muzzle-loading pellet guns and many other articles.

On Jan 13, the five men suspected of killing the tigers surrendered to Thong Pha Phum police. They were Kukue Yindee, 37, Jorhaeng Phanarak, 38, Supachai Charoensap, 34,Ratchanon Charoensap, 30, and Cho-ae (surname and age not available) - all from tambon Pilok in Thong Pha Phum district.

In a statement to police, they said they raised cattle for a living in the national park. During the past two months, they claimed tigers had killed and eaten about 20 cows belonging to them and other local farmers. They planned to kill the tigers to end the problem.

By using the carcass of a cow killed by the tigers as bait, they lay in wait and gunned down the two tigers.

CBRE Phuket

They said they borrowed the shotgun, one of the weapons seized by the rangers, from a village defence volunteer.

The police laid 10 charges against them. They included violating the forest reserve law, the National Park Act and the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act and other related offences.

On Saturday, Wanchai Soonkham, a forest ranger of the Thong Pha Phum National Park, filed an additional charge against the five suspects, raising the total to 11, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Charoen, the national park chief, said the additional charge was based on the suspects’ statement that they had raised cattle in the national park. This was in violation of Section 21 of the National Park Act, leaving them liable to a jail term of up to one year and a fine of up to B100,000 or both.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Southern peace talks held in Phuket
B1bn reserved for victims of side effects from COVID vaccinations
Suu Kyi hit with five new charges
Phuket marks 389 new COVID cases, no new deaths
First Omicron-related death reported
Phuket students allowed to go back to school
Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation
Soaring pork prices linked to supply hogging
Trial of Bangla shooter cop still postponed
Man recounts 21-day ordeal, lost and fleeing elephants
Phuket marks 400 new COVID cases, one new death
Commerce Ministry to propose B1.4bn plan to reduce living costs
Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order
More Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive
Search on for another Russian tourist missing from Phuket hotel

 

Phuket community
Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation

Djokovic, one; Australian Border Force, Game, Set, Match. He got exactly what he deserved, hopefully...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

What is the point to shuffle a 86 years old woman with underlying health problems ( may she rest in...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

We are here at the moment on a holiday and daily we hear of tourist coming in, being tested and leav...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

I would rather believe the doctors than the baseless allegations from posters that neither knew the ...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

O.J. Simpson has killed more people ....(Read More)

Trial of Bangla shooter cop still postponed

The bankruptcy of the thai legal system! Thirteen monthsneeded to get a obvious clear and juridical ...(Read More)

Phuket students allowed to go back to school

Typical great dumb way of non anticipating 'managing' matters! Publishing on a Sunday that k...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

Another week of declining cases and more importantly death rate, and perhaps some normality will ret...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

Really ? Any number of ailments from a cold to flu could have caused her demise - dying of Alzheimer...(Read More)

Phuket students allowed to go back to school

For a flip flop government, on Friday the 14th they sent out all schools in Phuket closed until 31. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
PaintFX
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 