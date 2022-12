TIBS Charity Gala Dinner

Start From: Saturday 14 January 2023, 07:00PM to Saturday 14 January 2023, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Thailand International Boat Show A Luxury Lifestyle Event will host a Charity Gala Dinner which will take place at the InterContinental Phuket Resort, Kamala on the evening of Saturday 14th of January 2023. An evening of food, drink and entertainment will make this event a great start to 2023 and booking is essential as space is limited. For more information and to book tickets please contact Phusanisa.t@thailandinternationalboatshow.com or call +66 (0) 76 600 225