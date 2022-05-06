tengoku
Thunderstorms forecast for Phuket

PHUKET: Thunderstorms are forecast to soak up to 70% of the region in the coming days as a large front moves in from the southwest, marking the first barrage of storms and wet weather for Phuket’s rainy season.

weathermarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 6 May 2022, 09:24AM

Image: PhuketMet

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) expects the weather front to bring heavy rain to most of Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Ranong.

Easterly winds are forecast to reach up to 35km/h and waves are expected to reach over two metres in thundershower areas.

As of today (May 6), the heavy weather is forecast to continue for the coming week, interspersed with days of calm, with the heavy rain expected to ease as the week progresses.

The Phuket Marine Office has yet to issue any official advisory for boats for the coming weather, though the office always maintains that small boats stay ashore during thunderstorm periods and for all boat operators to ensure their boats are carrying appropriate, adequate and fully functioning safety equipment.

People are advised to monitor the TMD website for any weather warnings.

christysweet | 06 May 2022 - 11:08:37 

Has TMD caught on that Wind Guru is spot on most of the time? WG forecasts rain through Monday at times heavy  but moderate winds peaking  14 knot gusts on Monday

maverick | 06 May 2022 - 11:04:30 

I use it most days along with Windy if it’s down easy enough to switch to Surat Thani - couple of times a month at most

JohnC | 06 May 2022 - 09:47:51 

The TMD Phuket rain radar is out of service more often than it works.

 

