Thunderstorms forecast for Phuket

PHUKET: Thunderstorms are forecast to soak up to 70% of the region in the coming days as a large front moves in from the southwest, marking the first barrage of storms and wet weather for Phuket’s rainy season.

weathermarineSafety

By The Phuket News

Friday 6 May 2022, 09:24AM

Image: PhuketMet

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) expects the weather front to bring heavy rain to most of Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Ranong.

Easterly winds are forecast to reach up to 35km/h and waves are expected to reach over two metres in thundershower areas.

As of today (May 6), the heavy weather is forecast to continue for the coming week, interspersed with days of calm, with the heavy rain expected to ease as the week progresses.

The Phuket Marine Office has yet to issue any official advisory for boats for the coming weather, though the office always maintains that small boats stay ashore during thunderstorm periods and for all boat operators to ensure their boats are carrying appropriate, adequate and fully functioning safety equipment.

People are advised to monitor the TMD website for any weather warnings.