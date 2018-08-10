THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Thunderstorm warning as Phuket beach surf danger remains

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning with waves along the Andaman coast reaching over three metres tall and winds gusting 20km/h-40km/h in thunderstorm areas for at least the next 24 hours.

By The Phuket News

Friday 10 August 2018, 09:20AM

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for the region. Image: TMD

Residents should beware heavy rain and possible flash flooding from scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain, said the warning.

The heavy weather has plagued holiday makers over the past week with the TMD last night issuing its 22nd consecutive ‘Strong Wind Wave in South and Heavy Rain in upper Thailand’ weather warning.

The TMD on Wednesday (Aug 8) issued a special weather warning specifically for the Andaman coast.

The warning was issued to remain in effect until next Wednesday (Aug 15).

Residents of Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun were warned to beware floods and landslides, and that waves along the coast would reach two to four metres tall.

The Marine Department on Wednesday banned all small boats from leaving shore.

Central Phuket

All boats travelling to Phi Phi Island or to the nearby islands of boats to Koh Mai Thon, Koh Hei, Koh Lone or Koh Racha must be more than 12 metres long, the order stated.

“Any boats travelling to any other islands must exercise caution,” the warning read.

The International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) this morning (Aug 10) maintained its call to close Phuket’s exposed west coast beaches to swimmers until current dangerous conditions subside.

“Surf conditions are the same as yesterday and wave heights are predicted to increase over next few days.

“ISLA warnings are remain the same until 12 August (Sunday) 0800 hours,” The Phuket News was told.

 

 

