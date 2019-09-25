Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

PHUKET: Phuket City Police have said they are yet to decide what action – if any – three young teenage female students will face after they were injured in a motorbike accident in Phuket Town yesterday afternoon (Sept 24).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 25 September 2019, 02:22PM

Three students from Banbangneaw Municipal School were injured in a motorbike accident yesterday (Sept 24). Photo: Kusoldham Phuket Foundation

Two of the girls, including the one driving the motorbike, are aged 13, the third girl is 12 years old.

The girls were injured when the motorbike they were on struck a kerb along Soi Bang Yai just after 3pm.

The girls are all students and had just finished their exams for the day, Lt Col Nucharee Longkaew of the Phuket City Police told The Phuket News.

“When we (police) arrived all three were on the ground bleeding,” she said.

The girls were still dressed in school uniform**. None of the students were wearing a helmet, she added.

The 13-year-old girl driving the motorbike was unconscious when rescue workers and police arrived but regained consciousness later. The girl had suffered a wound to her head and scratches on her face and body.

The other 13-year-old girl suffered scratches to her body, as did the 12-year-old who was sitting between them on the motorbike. The 12-year-old also had a minor wound to her head – but both were conscious.

The two 13-year-old girls were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, while the 12-year-old girl was taken to Phuket Provincial Hospital in Rassada. It was not explained why they were taken to different hospitals.

Lt Col Nucharee said she had not decided what action to take over the accident, noting that the girl driving the motorbike is not old enough to be issued a motorbike driver’s license.

“Let’s just give them time to recover first, then I can talk with them and their parents later,” she said.

** The Director of Banbangneaw Municipal School on Phuket Rd, in Phuket Town, later denied that the three girls were students at that school. At the time The Phuket News called, Lt Col Nucharee was unavailable to re-confirm or correct which school the girls attend.