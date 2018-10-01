POOL: The nineteenth round of the Patong Pool League (PPL) sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant and Tualek Whisky, was played last Thursday (Sept 27) with three points now separating the league leaders Caddy Shack and two chasing teams, Kwans Birdie Team and Natalie bar.

By Matt Pond

Monday 1 October 2018, 04:37PM

Andrew B.D, also know as Andy, is a regular player for Natalie Bar but also makes guest appearances for Happy End. His superior pool skills and good sense of humor make him a popular pool player. Photo: Supplied

League leaders Caddy Shack played away to Ting Tong Bar with Caddy Shack walking away with a marginal 6-5 win.

The day before (Sept 26), Caddy Shack had managed a comfortable 10-1 win ion their catch up game against Martin Swiss, while Ting Tong had scooped at 10-2 win in a catch up game against Simon & Oil’s.

In last Thurday’s game, Justin and Elvy playing for Caddy Shack started well by winning their singles and doubles games. However, Paul and Ian playing for Ting Tong stroke back and won their games as well. Caddy Shack managed to come back in the beerleg and took the marginal 6-5 win back over the hill to Kathu.

Kwans Birdie Team played a home game against Wombat Bar with Goh, Mike, Ricky and Se all playing for the Birdie Team all winning their singles and doubles games. Mr Reed playing for Wombat also won his singles and doubles. The beerleg was won by Birdie and Kwan got herself a comfortable 9-2 victory.

Red Light Bar played away to Happy End Bar. Happy End’s captain Jerry has become quite ambitious in recent weeks and was demanding a good result from his team. Andrew B. D., a guest player for Happy End and Oye both won their singles and doubles games. The beerleg was won by Happy End and the 8-3 victory over Red Light was celebrated until late in the evening.

Elsewhere, Martin Swiss played away to Genius and Martin Swiss made a remarkable recovery following their 10-1 defeat against Caddy Shack the day before.

Pom, Aye and Martin all won their singles and doubles games for martin Swiss while Tommy from Genius finally got his act together and also won his singles and doubles games. Martin Swiss also won the beerleg and this gave them an 8-3 victory.

Kiki Sports Bar were at home against Simon & Oil’s, who were well prepared to battle their close competitor. The day before Simon Oil lost 10 – 2 against Ting Tong and were looking for a turn around in fortunes.

Luke and Bruce won their singles and doubles games for Simon & Oils as did Steve playing for Kiki Sports Bar. The beerleg was won in two sets by Simon & Oil’s who also won match with a 7-4 score.

The twentieth round of the Patong Pool League, which no has just three weeks remaining, will be played again this Thursday (Oct 4). Any people interested in playing as well as visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit their Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.

League Table

Team Points Caddy Shack 125 Kwans Birdie Club 122 Natalie 122 Happy End 102 Simon Oil 99 Kiki Sports 93 Ting Tong 87 Martin Swiss 86 Genius 83 Wombat 80 Red Light 79



