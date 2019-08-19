Three underpasses to close for electrical works

PHUKET: The Chief of the Phuket Highway Office has confirmed that three of Phuket’s underpasses will be closed while the Provincial Electricity Authority installs electricity metres at the three sites.

transportconstruction

By The Phuket News

Monday 19 August 2019, 02:48PM

The Darasamuth Underpass will be closed from 10am to 1pm tomorrow (Aug 20), as will the Samkong Underpass on Wednesday (Aug 21) and the Bang Khu Underpass on Friday (Aug 22). Photo: The Phuket News / file

The underpasses will be closed to traffic from 10am to 1pm while the works are being carried out, Phuket Highways Chief Somwang Lohamut told The Phuket News today (Aug 19). “It is too dangerous for motorists to drive through the tunnels without the overhead lights working while there are workers in the tunnels,” he said. The Darasamuth Underpass will be closed from 10am to 1pm tomorrow (Aug 20), as will the Samkong Underpass on Wednesday (Aug 21) and the Bang Khu Underpass on Friday (Aug 22). Mr Somwang apologised for any inconvenience caused while the installations are carried out.