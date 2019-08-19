The underpasses will be closed to traffic from 10am to 1pm while the works are being carried out, Phuket Highways Chief Somwang Lohamut told The Phuket News today (Aug 19).
“It is too dangerous for motorists to drive through the tunnels without the overhead lights working while there are workers in the tunnels,” he said.
The Darasamuth Underpass will be closed from 10am to 1pm tomorrow (Aug 20), as will the Samkong Underpass on Wednesday (Aug 21) and the Bang Khu Underpass on Friday (Aug 22).
Mr Somwang apologised for any inconvenience caused while the installations are carried out.
