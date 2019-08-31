Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Three things we learned from the Premier League

Three things we learned from the Premier League

FOOTBALL: Manchester United and Tottenham suffered shock home defeats by Crystal Palace and Newcastle last week as Liverpool and Manchester City laid down another marker that they seem set to do battle for the Premier League title again this season.

Premier-LeagueFootball
By AFP

Saturday 31 August 2019, 04:57PM

Work in progress: Marcus Rashford missed a penalty in Manchester United's 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace. Photo: AFP / Lindsey Parnaby

Work in progress: Marcus Rashford missed a penalty in Manchester United's 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace. Photo: AFP / Lindsey Parnaby

David Luiz was at fault for two of Liverpool’s goals in a 3-1 win over Arsenal. Photo: AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas
Clear and obvious? Harry Kane was denied a penalty against Newcastle despite a VAR review. Photo: AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas

Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Anfield was a reality check for Arsenal, as Jurgen Klopp’s men maintained a two-point advantage over City, who were also 3-1 winners at Bournemouth.

Below the top two, the other four of the “big six” have already suffered defeat this season, but Chelsea did pick up their first win under Frank Lampard in thrilling fashion, 3-2 at Norwich.

Here, as another round of matches are about to begin, we take a look at three things we learned in the Premier League last weekend:

United rebuild a work in progress

Lost amid the condemnation of the social media trolls who racially abused Marcus Rashford last Saturday was the stark reality that Crystal Palace’s shock 2-1 win at Old Trafford showed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s overhaul of Manchester United remains some way from completion.

Jordan Ayew’s opening goal for Palace exposed the flaws in Solskjaer’s defence even after the combined £130 million (B4.856 billion) spent on adding Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the back four.

United striker Rashford’s costly penalty miss sparked the racist jibes, but it was possible for United to have survived that mistake after Daniel James curled in his second goal for the club in the 89th minute.

However, emphasising United’s creaky foundations, Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt was able to find space to shoot past David de Gea’s dismal attempted save in stoppage-time to hand Solskjaer’s team their first defeat of the season.

While it is far too early to panic, United have only one win from three games and it is questionable whether they have banished the defence lapses and lack of cutting edge up front that undermined them last season.

Luiz shows Arsenal’s long road ahead

Arsenal also headed to Liverpool filled with early-season optimism after two wins to start the campaign and a seemingly fruitful transfer window.

Club-record signing Nicolas Pepe made his first start at Anfield and demonstrated the trickery and pace that should see him form a fearsome front three alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

However, the difference between the sides is that Liverpool’s own stunning attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, is backed up by arguably the world’s best defender in Virgil van Dijk.

By contrast, Arsenal left adding a much needed centre-back till the end of their summer shopping and David Luiz’s deficiencies were cruelly exposed as he conceded a stupid penalty for a shirt tug on Salah before being embarrassed by the Egyptian for Liverpool's third goal.

There are plenty of similarities between the current Arsenal and Liverpool prior to Van Dijk’s signing for a then world-record fee for a defender in January 2018.

Since then, Jurgen Klopp’s men have won the Champions League, reached another final and came within a point of winning the Premier League last season.

A similar upgrade is needed for Arsenal to make the leap.

Too high a bar for VAR

The Premier League set its stall out not to overturn subjective refereeing calls using VAR for its introduction to English football this season unless a grievous error has been made by the official on the pitch.

That has certainly been the case for penalty appeals.

City were denied a strong claim against Spurs last week when Erik Lamela wrestled Rodrigo to the floor, whilst both the champions and Tottenham were left bewildered when they were not awarded spot-kicks on VAR reviews on Sunday.

Harry Kane and David Silva were taken out by opponents, who did not play the ball, yet the original call of no penalty stood.

However, offsides and handball decisions are not being judged on the same criteria and are therefore far easier to overturn.

The two-tier system is proving confusion to players, coaches and fans with no one clear what "clear and obvious error" means.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Eyes on the Prize: Ferrari targets first win in Belgium
Hurting Djokovic, slow-starting Federer win at rain-hit US Open
'Fastest woman' racing driver dies trying to break own record
All Blacks name Sonny Bill for World Cup, dump Franks
Nadal rampant at US Open as Thiem, Tsitsipas lead exodus
Vietnam shock Thais in Asean showdown
US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL
Serena routs Sharapova in US Open start, Djokovic cruises
Bottas to learn Mercedes fate
PCG: Morgan ton prevents Pakistan Academy Double
Fried chicken and chocolate bars fuel Stokes's Ashes fireworks
Aguero reaches 400 goals in City stroll, Newcastle stun Spurs
McGregor sorry for 'unacceptable' pub attack
Australia learn lessons from USA hoops defeat
Thais, Koreans face off for pool top spot

 

Phuket community
Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

Bad guys ignore rules, good guys harassed endlessly with erred application of the law- the requireme...(Read More)

Man, 18, reports attempted armed abduction at roadside sala

Was riding with friends ( plural), or just with 1 girlfriend? Did both or one of them notice the ca...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

It looks like both documents, TM30 by landlord and TM28 by foreigner (that sometimes are the same pe...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

I don't have a landlord. I do have a Thai wife and a yellow book...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

Can you please update the article since this just made it more confusing. If a TM30 has been done do...(Read More)

Phuket Town restaurant suffers heavy damage from fire

Always that electrical short circuit 'believe/excuse'. Is it not about time that Phuket Off...(Read More)

Bangkok rated 47th safest city, Tokyo tops

Tokyo, Singapore, Osaka, nrs 1-2-3. I understood from international press reading that tourist city...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

Foreigner has to report with TM 28 as Thai Landlords cant be trusted to report. If this is the case ...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

All we hear is THIS IS THE LAW so laws for foreigners are strictly enforced but laws for Thais are n...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

So, when a foreigner leases a house + land for 30+30 years, has he/she to report with a TM30 - or a ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
MYLANDS

 