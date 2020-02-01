Kata Rocks
Three suspects arrested in Phuket drug raids

PHUKET: Phuket City Police led by Sub Lt Lertpaiboon Sukhaphirom have arrested three suspects with more than 100 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah), more than six grammes of crystal meth (ya ice), a firearm and ammunition.

drugs
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 1 February 2020, 10:54AM

Phuket native Suratree Ritthidet, 35, was arrested at a house in Soi 6 in Chao Fa Garden Home 3 housing estate in Koh Kaew. Photos: Phuket City Police

Niwat Saelim, 30, was arrested at a house in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn, with 2.58g of ya ice and 67 pills of ya bah. Police also reported finding in the house one homemade pistol, three .45-calibre bullets, three 9mm bullets and three .22 bullets. Photos: Phuket City Police

Theerasak Phumchaba, 38, originally from Sukhothai, was also arrested at a house in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn, with 1.55g of ya ice and seven ya bah pills. Photos: Phuket City Police

According to a report made available yesterday (Jan 31), Phuket native Suratree “Jom” Ritthidet, 35, was arrested at a house in Soi 6 in Chao Fa Garden Home 3 housing estate in Koh Kaew.

She was found with 2.26g of ya ice, 57 pills of ya bah, a digital scale, two items of drug-taking equipment, one mobile phone and seven other “items of evidence” that were not specified in the report.

Police also seized a Mazda 2 sedan, valued at about B700,000.

Suratree was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Niwat “Moo” Saelim, 30, was arrested at a house in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn, where he was found in possession of 2.58g of ya ice, 67 pills of ya bah, one digital scale, three items of drag-taking equipment, one mobile phone and 11 other identified items.

Police also reported finding in the house one homemade pistol (“Thai Pradit”), three .45-calibre bullets, three 9mm bullets and three .22 bullets.

Niwat was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The third was also arrest reported was that of Theerasak “Pop” Phumchaba, 38, originally from Sukhothai.

He was arrested at a house in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn after he was found in possession of 1.55g of ya ice, seven pills of ya bah, and a digital scale.

Theerasak was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

It was not reported whether Niwat and Theerasak were arrested at the same house.

