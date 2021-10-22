BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Three schemes set to welcome visitors

Three schemes set to welcome visitors

BANGKOK: Thailand’s reopening will introduce three entry schemes for international tourists, while the list of countries eligible for quarantine-free entry without area restrictions is expected to be released on Friday (Oct 22).

tourismCOVID-19economics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 22 October 2021, 09:58AM

People walk pass a thermal screener at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok on Wednesday (Oct 20) during a readiness inspection in preparation for the country’s reopening on Nov 1.  Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

People walk pass a thermal screener at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok on Wednesday (Oct 20) during a readiness inspection in preparation for the country’s reopening on Nov 1.  Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

The three schemes as described in a release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Image: MFA

The three schemes as described in a release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Image: MFA

« »

The first scheme, called “Test & Go”, will come with minimal requirements for inoculated tourists from low-risk countries who also have a high economic impact on Thai tourism, said Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, reports the Bangkok Post.

“The list of eligible countries should be announced today as the standard operating procedures have just been finalised and are waiting for official approval. All countries that are important markets for our industry are expected to be included on this list,” he said.

Under the first scheme, tourists must show a vaccine certificate that shows complete doses of a vaccine type approved by the World Health Organisation administered at least 14 days before arrival, a negative RT-PCR result obtained no more than 72 hours before arrival and COVID-19 insurance. COVID-19 insurance coverage has been reduced from US$100,000 to $50,000.

Travellers can arrive at any international airport in Thailand and must undergo another RT-PCR test which would have been pre-booked along with the first night in an SHA Plus hotel, as hotels will help manage the test procedure for their guests.

While waiting for the result, guests must stay in a hotel within a two-hour drive from the airport.

For instance, if tourists enter via Suvarnabhumi airport, they can choose an SHA Plus hotel in Bangkok or go directly to Pattaya. For destinations further away, they need to stay in Bangkok or a nearby province before continuing with their trips.

AXA Insurance PCL

After getting negative results, they can continue their journey to anywhere in the country without restriction and do not have to undergo a second test.

The second scheme named “Living in Blue Zone” is reserved for inoculated tourists from other countries apart from the list.

Travellers do not have to be kept in quarantine but can travel within 17 Blue Zone provinces during the first seven days and must take the second test on day six or day seven with an antigen test kit, which is less expensive than RT-PCR.

According to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, the Blue Zone will be expanded to 33 provinces from December, before increasing to 45 provinces from January.

Blue Zone provinces are designated areas that are ready to welcome international tourists and have completed mass vaccination of at least 70%.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated tourists still can visit the Kingdom under the third scheme, named “Happy Quarantine”, under which they must stay in alternative quarantine facilities for 10 days.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 22 October 2021 - 13:53:03 

Clear as mud. It seems 'travelers' will be allowed to enter quarantine free from anywhere but will have their domestic travel (somehow) restricted to 17 provinces if they haven't been in 1 of the 46 free countries for the last 21 days. How on earth will that be enforced?

Doesn't matter, wait a week and it'll change again.

maverick | 22 October 2021 - 11:20:47 

A degree of common sense finally beginning to surface especially around insurance - why residents can’t wait at home for tests is puzzling they have an address on record - perhaps issues with logistics on testing. My partner flew out last night to UK to see family and flight was 40% full, mainly home bound tourists..so some life returning for business’s

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket local food served in domestic tourism push
Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin kills woman on set
Jetstar to resume Sydney - Phuket flights in January
Moscow to shut non-essential services as COVID cases spike
COVID patients to get coveted jabs
Phuket marks 126 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Governor: Phuket ready for more tourists, Long-stay health insurance jacked to B3mn |:| October 21
Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak
Thai researchers develop COVID-19 antigen rapid tests
Wan Org Pansa brings alcohol ban
Kevin Moss, founder of Phuket Immigration Volunteers, passes away
Trump announces plans to launch new social network ‘TRUTH Social’
Income distribution vital in Phuket tourism recovery, says Governor
Cabinet nods to Flexible Plus Program for investments by foreigners

 

Phuket community
Three schemes set to welcome visitors

Clear as mud. It seems 'travelers' will be allowed to enter quarantine free from anywhere bu...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

Aaaargh! First it's all countries into 10 provinces, then it's 10 countries arriving anywher...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

Not a single word about that idiot ridiculous CoE certificate....(Read More)

Three schemes set to welcome visitors

A degree of common sense finally beginning to surface especially around insurance - why residents ca...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

More revenues for Thai owned insurance companies, more brown envelopes for Thai officials... More of...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

It’s funny to look at that list, many of this country start a look down again. Because the wave 5 ...(Read More)

Wan Org Pansa brings alcohol ban

Respectful of ...? An oppressive patriarchy. No thanks....(Read More)

Vaccine certificates available via app

It's too easy to get under the sexpat's skin. Guilt, shame or.. both? ...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

Why I need an insurance when I can pay myself ?? Amazing to see Thailand showing the human factor...(Read More)

Wan Org Pansa brings alcohol ban

Again, the COVID bans haven't stopped the super-rich operators from openly selling alcohol, why ...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Exotic Fishing Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center

 