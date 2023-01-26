Three provinces chosen to host SEA Games

SEA GAMES: Bangkok, Chon Buri and Songkhla have officially been selected to host the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in 2025.

SEA-GamesAsean-Para-Games

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 26 January 2023, 09:50AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

The decision was made by a remote committee meeting of the Sports Authority of Thailand - presided over by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon yesterday (Jan 25), reports the Bangkok Post.

Aside from the 33rd SEA Games, the meeting also discussed the selection of a province to host the 13th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Para Games, as well as a budget allocation from the National Sports Development Fund.

Bangkok, Chon Buri and Songkhla will be the main provinces to host the SEA Games on Dec 9-20, 2025, while Nakhon Ratchasima will host the Asean Para Games on Jan 20-26, 2026.

Prawit urged provinces that are selected as the main hosts of major events to ensure their preparedness to organise international sports competitions.

The committee also acknowledged its annual budgets for expenditure, investment and reserve funds, as well as key performance indicators in the first quarter.