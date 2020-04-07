Three new COVID-19 cases, all from Patong.

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee (CDC) today (Apr 7) announced three more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 April 2020, 05:51PM

The report confirmed the following details on the three:

Case 124: A 23-year-old Russian woman.

Case 125: A 26-year-old Kazakh woman.

Case 126: A 28-year-old Russian woman.

All three are foreign tourists who have been living together in the same apartment in Patong for more than a month and who have a history of going to entertainment places in Soi Bangla and mixing closely with foreign tourists.

The CDC were alerted to the three after inspecting a previous group who had mentioned they had been in contact and which led to the CDC classifying them as an at-risk group before bringing them in for tests. The three had not shown any symptoms of the virus.

The new cases bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 126**.

So far 1,756 people have been put under observation for possible infection, said the report. Of these 61 were “new cases”.

A total of 1,520 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. Of the remaining PUI cases 90 are still receiving hospital treatment with three people confirmed as being in a severe condition; 110 are waiting for test results and 36 had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

According to the report, health officials have checked 1,345,980 people at the airport and a further 38,424 at “other ports” since the outbreak began.

** The Phuket Communicable Disease Committe has yet to explain why health officials in Bangkok are reporting more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Phuket. Today, a Bangkok Post report cited health officials reporting that Phuket had 138 confirmed cases.(See report here.)