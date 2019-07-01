Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Three Myanmar men seriously injured after collision with expat in Chalong

PHUKET: Three men from Myanmar have been seriously injured in a road accident in Chalong after their motorbike smashed into a turning car driven by an expat on Saturday night (June 29).

accidentsMyanmarpolicetransport
By The Phuket News

Monday 1 July 2019, 12:46PM

Three men from Myanmar were seriously injured when their motorbike crashed into an expat’s car that was turning on Chao Fah West Rd in Chalong on Saturday (June 29). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened on the west side of Chao Fah West Rd in front of the LPG station.

Chalong Police were notified at about 8:30pm. When they arrived, there was heavy traffic as the three Myanmar men were lying on the road bleeding. Their Honda Wave motorbike was lying damaged on the road with one of the men, identified only as Mr Joe, trapped on it.

All three suffered serious injuries and were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital by rescue workers.

No helmets were found at the scene.

Waiting nearby was 72-year-old William Luutje Sax who was driving a Nissan Sunny sedan that was involved in the collision.

Lt Col Sakarin Saicharoen reported that Mr Sax, who presented a Thai driving licence, said he was heading north from near Chalong Temple. As he went to turn left into the gas station, he said the motorbike, carrying the three men, approached at high speed without headlights and smashed into the front passenger-side door.

The front passenger window and door were damaged, as was the front left wheel.

Police have yet to file charges as they investigate the cause of the accident by gathering witness statements and inspecting CCTV footage in the area.

Mr Sax’s nationality was not reported.

 

 

