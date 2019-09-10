Kata Rocks
Three motorbikes torched on road to Freedom Beach

Three motorbikes torched on road to Freedom Beach

PHUKET: Police are investigating what caused three motorbikes to be destroyed on fire while parked by the side of the road to Freedom Beach, south of Patong, this afternoon (Sept 10).

tourismtransportcrimepolicepatong
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 10 September 2019, 07:01PM

Three motorbikes were destroyed by fire while parked by the side of the road to Freedom Beach. Photo: Patong Police

Two Russians presented themselves as the owner of one of the motorbikes. Photo: Patong Police

Forensic Police have been called in to investigate the fire. Photo: Patong Police

Lt Kwansirinat Thairat of the Patong Police was notified of the incident, on Muen Ngern Rd, at 12:45pm.

He called Patong Municipality, which quickly dispatched a fire truck to douse the motorbikes.

By the time the firefighters arrived, however, the motorbikes has been destroyed by the flames

At the scene police found two Russian tourists who presented themselves as the owners of one of the burned motorbikes.

“They said that they parked the motorbike at the scene at 11am and came back at a quarter past midday and found their motorbike already burned,” Lt Kwansirinat explained.

Police sealed off the area called Forensic Police to come and investigate the fire, Lt Kwansirinat said.

Officers waited at the scene, but the owners of the other two motorbikes have not yet presented themselves, she noted.

Police are continuing their investigation, she added.

 

