PHUKET: Three men have surrendered to police after a video showing them attack two Chinese tourists at a Phuket port was widely shared on social media yesterday.

crimehealthmarineMyanmarpoliceviolencetransportEakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 14 June 2018, 01:27PM

Chinese tourists Lin Jaiwei and Lyu Jinlin are attacked as they leave the Nonthasak Marine Departure Port. Screengrab

The three, Liayaoyi, 26, from Myanmar, Sili Sankham, 27, from Chiang Mai, and Pa Thongdee, 25, found carrying an ID card issued by Thai authorities in Chiang Mai that only identified him as a Non-Thai citizen, are currently being held at the Phuket Provincial Police Station.

Yesterday evening (June 13), a video was posted online showing three men attacking two Chinese tourists at the Nonthasak Marine Departure Port on Koh Siray on the east side of Phuket.

After learning about the video, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen ordered that Thalang Police Chief Col Sompong Tipapakul and Lt Col Rungrit Rattanapakdee coordinate with chief of the Phuket Tourist Police Maj Eakkachai Siri in tracking the suspects down.

However, at 8pm last night Liayaoyi, Sili and Pa handed themselves in at the Phuket Provincial Police Station.

Liayaoyi told police that he took his family to visit Phi Phi Island yesterday morning. While they were on the boat they had argument with two Chinese tourists – Lin Jaiwei and Lyu Jinlin – because they had their bags on seat.

Liayaoyi felt that by doing this Mr Lin and Mr Lyu had no regard for other tourists on the boat.

The boat returned to the Nonthasak Marine Departure Port at 3:30pm, and Liayaoyi, who had Sili and Pa waiting for him at the port, went to talk to the two Chinese tourists. However, the discussion quickly escalated into a fight.

During the course of the fight Mr Lin suffered a head injury when it was struck with a rock while Mr Lyu suffered an injury to his ear when struck with a bottle and also an injury to his shin.

Both were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing to question Liayaoyi, Sili and Pa to see what charges will be pressed against them.