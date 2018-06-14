FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Three men surrender for Chinese tourist attack in Phuket

PHUKET: Three men have surrendered to police after a video showing them attack two Chinese tourists at a Phuket port was widely shared on social media yesterday.

Thursday 14 June 2018, 01:27PM

Chinese tourists Lin Jaiwei and Lyu Jinlin are attacked as they leave the Nonthasak Marine Departure Port. Screengrab

The three, Liayaoyi, 26, from Myanmar, Sili Sankham, 27, from Chiang Mai, and Pa Thongdee, 25, found carrying an ID card issued by Thai authorities in Chiang Mai that only identified him as a Non-Thai citizen, are currently being held at the Phuket Provincial Police Station.

Yesterday evening (June 13), a video was posted online showing three men attacking two Chinese tourists at the Nonthasak Marine Departure Port on Koh Siray on the east side of Phuket.

After learning about the video, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen ordered that Thalang Police Chief Col Sompong Tipapakul and Lt Col Rungrit Rattanapakdee coordinate with chief of the Phuket Tourist Police Maj Eakkachai Siri in tracking the suspects down.

However, at 8pm last night Liayaoyi, Sili and Pa handed themselves in at the Phuket Provincial Police Station.

Liayaoyi told police that he took his family to visit Phi Phi Island yesterday morning. While they were on the boat they had argument with two Chinese tourists – Lin Jaiwei and Lyu Jinlin – because they had their bags on seat.

Liayaoyi felt that by doing this Mr Lin and Mr Lyu had no regard for other tourists on the boat.

The boat returned to the Nonthasak Marine Departure Port at 3:30pm, and Liayaoyi, who had Sili and Pa waiting for him at the port, went to talk to the two Chinese tourists. However, the discussion quickly escalated into a fight.

During the course of the fight Mr Lin suffered a head injury when it was struck with a rock while Mr Lyu suffered an injury to his ear when struck with a bottle and also an injury to his shin.

Both were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing to question Liayaoyi, Sili and Pa to see what charges will be pressed against them.

 

 

Christy Sweet | 17 June 2018 - 11:15:57 

No matter what you say, or write, violence is a crime, and so is inciting it.

Kurt | 17 June 2018 - 08:05:58 

Unbelieveble! A boat with tourist returns in port, and there are a few thai with sticks and bottles waiting to beat them up. Where was the Port security? These 3 ' Thai ID non-thai' (?) are the lowest of the lowest. For good tourist image of Phuket they should be banned to live on tourist Phuket. The Phuket Officials assured tourist safety. Right? We red that in PN.

Nasa12 | 16 June 2018 - 13:23:31 

Why want  Sili and Pa speak whit this Chines ? They don't be one the boat. So I think they want to have a fight.

Jor12 | 15 June 2018 - 18:19:32 

But did the consulate officials say that Chinese visitors would act respectfully; treat others with the courtesy and respect they deserve and to follow instructions?

Discover Thainess | 14 June 2018 - 14:06:24 

So in the week where the chinese consulate was promised their folks would be well looked after we have a minibus crash, a bus crash and now this attack. Hollow words as usual then?

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

