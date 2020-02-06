Three men charged with the murder of 20-year-old university student

PHUKET: Police confirmed yesterday (Feb 5) that they have apprehended all three assailants involved in the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old university student at a Saphan Sarasin New Year party and charged them with the murder.

By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Thursday 6 February 2020, 02:11PM

Noppamas ‘Baitong’ Ngenyangthong, a 20-year-old student from Phuket Rajabhat University, died from stab wounds in the attack. Photo: Supplied

The incident happened on Jan 4 at an event organised by Mai Khao Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), held at the Sarasin Bridge.

Noppamas “Baitong” Ngenyangthong, 20, originally from Prachuap Khiri Khan was stabbed several times and died of her wounds on the way to hospital.

One of the attackers, 23-year-old Kerkkiat Songsaeng from Khok Kloi in Phang Nga province, had surrendered himself to police the day after the incident on Jan 5. His two accomplices did likewise a few days later on Jan 7.

Col Parinya Tantasuwan, Chief of Tha Chatchai Police Station, confirmed that the two men surrendered themselves and all three are in custody facing multiple charges.

“They are being held in jail at the Phuket Provincial Court and face separate charges of murder, attempted murder and carrying weapons in public,” Col Parinya said.

The charge of attempted murder relates to additional attacks the three made on four friends of Miss Noppamas, who were treated at Thalang Hospital and later released. (See the story here).

“The three attackers had a disagreement with someone in Miss Noppamas’ group and got into a struggle which led to the stabbings,” Col Parinya added.

He declined to provide the specific details of the two attackers such as name and age but confirmed the three were originally from Phang Nga and had travelled to Phuket for the New Year celebration that evening.