Three killed in repeat bombing at recent train derailment site

SONGKHLA: Three railway workers were killed and four colleagues injured when another bomb exploded on this morning (Dec 6) at the site of last Saturday’s (Dec 3) railway bombing in Sadao district, officials said.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 6 December 2022, 12:11PM

The aftermath of the first bomb on Saturday (Dec 3). Photo: Assawin Pakkawan

Railway workers are seen at the site of a repeat bombing this morning (Dec 6). Three workers were killed and four injured while salvaging a freight train damaged by a Saturday bombing in Sadao district of Songkhla province. Photo: Abdullah Benjakat

Local police were informed of the repeat explosion at 6:24am. It happened at the site where a freight train was derailed in the first attack, in tambon Tha Pho between Khlong Ngae and Padang Besar train stations.

This morning’s impact killed three railway workers and slightly injured four colleagues while they were salvaging the damaged freight train. The bomb targeted a temporary salvage command post about 400 metres from Saturday’s blast spot.

The slain workers were identified as Yingsak Chumtree, Phumphan Phetsuka and a Mr Nawarit. The injured were Noppadol Panma, Deeden Khongsom, Chatchai Nitchalanoont and Theerapong Nukhong.

The explosion came as the seven were collecting equipment, including gas cylinders, for the salvage operation.

The previous explosion badly damaged 20 of the freight train’s cars, loaded with rubber sheets en route to Malaysia. Eleven of the 20 cars went off the tracks. The four train staff — two drivers, one technician and another staffer — were unhurt.

The incident occurred as cargo train No.707 operating between Hat Yai and Padang Besar was approaching the Khlong Ngae railway station in village Moo 2 in tambon Tha Phor shortly after noon. The train derailed after a loud bang that sounded like a bomb blast occurred on the track.

A subsequent inspection of the scene by State Railway of Thailand officials and officers from security agencies found that the derailment was caused by a bomb blast, which left a crater about 2 metres deep. Authorities believed a home-made bomb was planted to target the train.

A number of powerful explosions have shaken the deep South in recent weeks, including the police flat explosion in Narathiwat province on Nov 22 and bomb attacks at petrol stations in Pattani province on Nov 16.