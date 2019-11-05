Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Three inmates, one of them American, shoot policeman and flee

Three inmates, one of them American, shoot policeman and flee

CHON BURI: Three drug inmates, one of them an American, shot and stabbed a police officer at the Provincial Court in Pattaya before fleeing in what appeared to be a getaway pickup truck yesterday (Nov 4).

drugscrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 5 November 2019, 09:04AM

The CCTV footage shows three inmates flee the Pattaya Court after shooting a policeman yesterday (Nov 4). Image: via Bangkok Post

The CCTV footage shows three inmates flee the Pattaya Court after shooting a policeman yesterday (Nov 4). Image: via Bangkok Post

Bart Allen Helmus, an American national, who escapes with two Thai defendants in drug cases. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Bart Allen Helmus, an American national, who escapes with two Thai defendants in drug cases. Photo: via Bangkok Post

A pickup truck believed to take them away from the Pattaya Court. Image: via Bangkok Post

A pickup truck believed to take them away from the Pattaya Court. Image: via Bangkok Post

« »

The Courts of Justice identified the inmates as Noi Nilthes, Sirinapa Wisetrit and an American national, Bart Allen Helmus.

The three are being tried on drug charges. Ms Sirinapa is Mr Helmus’s wife and they were charged together while Mr Noi faced the drug offence separately.

Bart Allen Helmus, an American national, who escapes with two Thai defendants in drug cases.

Courts of Justice spokesman Suriyan Hongwilai said the charges against the three carry a maximum death sentence.

According to Pattaya police, the three were among 14 inmates remanded in custody at the Special Prison at Nong Pla Lai in Bang Lamung district, who were being transported to the court to stand trial on Monday.

Shortly after the three inmates arrived at the court, loud shouts were heard, followed by the sound of gunshots.

Mr Suriyan said Mr Noi shot a court police officer, identified as Pol Capt Thanamet Photipan, who was also stabbed with a knife by Mr Helmus.

Capt Thanamet was reported to be in a critical condition at a local hospital.

After shooting the policeman, Mr Noi told the court security staff in the area to make way for his and other two inmates’ escape.

A pickup truck believed to take them away from the Pattaya Court.

The three, who were shackled, then ran from the back of the court’s compound to the car park and fired a few shots in the air before getting into an Isuzu pickup truck and speeding off along the Thep Prasit Rd.

It was unclear how the inmates obtained the gun and the knife and whether the Isuzu pickup truck had been parked there to help with their escape.

Mr Suriyan said the Pattaya police were reviewing footage from the surveillance cameras installed along the inmates’ escape route. The crime appeared to have been planned, he added.

According to the court, Mr Noi was indicted on charge of possessing 229,800 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills and 100 ecstasy tablets. Mr Helmus and Ms Sirinapa face trial for possessing a kilogramme of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice).

 

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi
Russian tourist dies despite rescue, revival efforts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Inmates shoot cop, escape! Tourist dies in snorkeling tour! B1 billion Ponzi scheme? || November 5
Airbnb proposes ‘best practices principles’ for regulations on short-term rentals
Vietnam arrests eight over UK truck deaths
Japanese tourist dies after pulled from water unconscious on Phi Phi snorkelling tour
Red Cross Fair returns rebranded, with B2.29mn townhouse as lucky draw top prize
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Billionaire trafficker arrested! Ex-pop singer confesses? Tham Luang cave now open! || November 4
Malaysian company TA Global Berhad buys Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok for B2.35bn
Students, D-Day step up with free electrical appliance repairs for Phuket flash flood victims
Phuket teen warned after fake police chief uncle claim online
Billionaire trafficker arrested over mass graves case that saw Rohingya shipped to Phuket
US ‘open to talks’ on GSP cuts
Phuket Regional Blood Centre, Thai Red Cross Society call for blood donations
Electricity outage to hit Pa Khlok

 

Phuket community
Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Intro-diving normally starts with pool sessions. Was that done? I doubt the 'instructor' was...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

Let's face it. There is no acceptable reason why THAI is doing so bad (sinking deep in debt), wh...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

@Kurt. FYI.In case you don't know it's 2019 ! MAS changed to MAB in 2015. The German CEO wor...(Read More)

Japanese tourist dies after pulled from water unconscious on Phi Phi snorkelling tour

Wow...two deaths in one day. This is testimony to the bull$#!t lip service from the Governor and ev...(Read More)

Russian tourist dies despite rescue, revival efforts

Well of course Khun Phuntarakit had to mention that it isn't his fault...and call out the resort...(Read More)

Students, D-Day step up with free electrical appliance repairs for Phuket flash flood victims

Mr Ritchie..."wish we had more here in Aussie," what a load of rubbish, just recently, loo...(Read More)

Japanese tourist dies after pulled from water unconscious on Phi Phi snorkelling tour

Sad news. Was on the same tour on the 22nd October with Mr. Boy as our tour guide. ...(Read More)

Property fees slashed for 14 months

With all more and more regimental restrictive Immigration setting, saying: 'we only want short ...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

hostile policy against friendly retired foreigners... they just want to sweep the foreigners out......(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

Replacement by other 'friends'/old class mate? Than nothing will change for the better. Or ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Naka Yai Island Beach House
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
The Sunday Brunch Club
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS