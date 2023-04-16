Carnival Magic
Three injuries, no deaths on Day 5 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign

Three injuries, no deaths on Day 5 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign

PHUKET: Phuket officials reportedjust three road accidents resulting in three people injured during Day 5 of the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road and water safety campaign yesterday (Apr 15).

Safetytransportdeathaccidents
By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 April 2023, 09:57AM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

The official report for the 24-hour period came from the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) and was released on the Public Relations Phuket Facebook page this morning (Apr 16).

The three people injured comprised one male and two females, the report said. No fatalities were reported.

This brought the tally for the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ campaign, which began on Tuesday (Apr 11), to 37 accidents resulting in 39 people injured and two deaths, according to the report.

Pro Property Partners

Of the action taken by police against traffic law offenders, the top three infractions were, respectively, driving without a driver’s licence, not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike and drunk driving.

The most common driving behaviours that led to accidents were drunk drinking, speeding and cutting across other vehicles, the report said.

The ‘Seven Days’ campaign for the Songkran Thai new Year holidays will continue until midnight tomorrow (Apr 17).

