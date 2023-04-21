Carnival Magic
Three injured in Phuket single-vehicle motorbike accident

Three injured in Phuket single-vehicle motorbike accident

PHUKET: A female motorcyclist and her two male passengers were rushed to hospital after their motorbike smashed into a roadside pole in Wichit yesterday (Apr 20).

accidentsSafetytransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 21 April 2023, 03:33PM

A Honda Scoopy scooter smashed into a roadside pole near Makro store in Wichit on Apr 20. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Honda Scoopy scooter smashed into a roadside pole near Makro store in Wichit on Apr 20. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Surachart Thongyai of the Wichit Police was notified of an accident near Makro store on Wichitsongkram Rd at about 4:15am.

Police officers and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a red Honda Scoopy motorbike on the side of the road and three injured people: a female rider and her two male passengers, all aged around 25 years old.

After receiving first aid at the scene, all three were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further treatment. Police did not reveal the names of the injured. 

A car driver who witnessed the accident, named by police as Mr Bass, told the officer that he was driving behind the scooter when it lost control and just smashed into a roadside pole. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

During the Songkran road safety campaign, Phuket Vice Governor Arnupap Rodkwan Yodrabam had called for police to conduct alcohol checks after all the accidents resulting in deaths or injuries. Police did not say anything about alcohol tests in this particular case.

