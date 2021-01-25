Kata Rocks
Three injured as pickup hits power pole

Three injured as pickup hits power pole

PHUKET: Three men were injured when the pickup truck they were travelling in struck a roadside power pole about 50 metres south of the Tha Reua Chinese Shrine on Thepkrasattri Rd, in Srisoonthorn, last night (Jan 24). 

accidents transport Safety alcohol police
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 25 January 2021, 12:26PM

Rescue workers arrived to find the pickup truck still wrapped around the power pole. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers arrived to find the pickup truck still wrapped around the power pole. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers arrived to find the pickup truck still wrapped around the power pole. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers arrived to find the pickup truck still wrapped around the power pole. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers arrived to find the pickup truck still wrapped around the power pole. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers arrived to find the pickup truck still wrapped around the power pole. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers arrived to find the pickup truck still wrapped around the power pole. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers arrived to find the pickup truck still wrapped around the power pole. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two large bottles of beer already opened were found in the cab of the pickup. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two large bottles of beer already opened were found in the cab of the pickup. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Somnuk Kaewpetch of the Thalang Police was called to the scene at about 10pm. 

Police together with Srisoonthorn Municipality and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find a black Toyota  Hilux Revo pickup truck, registered in Uttaradit, still wrapped around the power pole on the southbound side of the road.

The pickup driver Khanchit Khampha, 46, and his front-seat passenger Thawatchai Wiwak, 31, had injuries to their faces and heads. Fellow passenger Theeraphat Kaewpetch, who was sitting on the back seat, was unconscious and had a leg wound.

Rescue workers rushed all three to Thalang Hospital, while the pickup was taken to Thalang Police Station.

From questioning witnesses at the scene, police were told that the road was slippery because of rain, which may have led to Khanchit losing control of the pickup and hitting the power pole. 

However, police found two large bottles of beer already opened in the truck, Capt Somnuk confirmed

Capt Somnuk has yet to confirm any tests for drunk driving and has been unavailable to confirm the extent of injuries to Theeraphat.

