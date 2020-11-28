Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Three foreign yachts dock in Phuket

Three foreign yachts dock in Phuket

PHUKET: Three foreign yachts entered Phuket waters and anchored about 6km from Ao Por Pier on the island’s east coast yesterday (Nov 27) before public health teams administered the necessary COVID-19 testing and quarantine proceedures on the crew.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthmarine
By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 November 2020, 10:56AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Vice Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengphaet, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command and head of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre, was present at Ao Por Pier and confirmed that foreign yachts are now permitted to enter the country, with yesterday the first day.

“All officials must follow the preventive measure orders of the Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha,” commented Vice Admiral Choengchai.

“Yachts are permitted to anchor near Naka Island, Pa Khlok Sub-district, Thalang District,” he added.

“I coordinated the Public Health team from Vachira Phuket Hospital to provide swab testing to all crew aboard. No crew will be permitted to make land on Phuket until the 14 day isolation period has been served and all officials have correct records in place.”

Phuket Marine Department Acting Chief Nachapong Pranit confirmed to The Phuket News the three yachts were from overseas, one from Austria and two from Malaysia, and all had requested to achor at Phuket yesterday.

“One of the yachts from Malaysia which came from a port at Langkawi is called Cayenne and is manned by a British and French couple,” said Mr Nachapong.

“The other from Malaysia is Investigator ll and the Austrian yacht is Crabby,” he added.

According to Mr Nachapong, Crabby and Investigator ll had previously been based in Phuket before the COVID-19 lockdown started. They had become stuck on open waters due to no country permitting them to make land. Once the ruling for overseas yachts to enter Phuket was confirmed they decided to return here.

All three are now anchored at Por Bay and will undergo the mandatory quarantine and health safety precaution measures before they are permitted to come ashore.

Mr Nachapong added that there are further yachts expected to enter Phuket waters and follow the same proceedure today.

“They will also have to follow the safety measures required in order to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Financial Thaimes: Why are your investments not working for you?
Go home and vote, or lose some civic rights, warns Phuket election office
Police prepare for 3 days of anti-government protests
Medical marijuana makes headway in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bleak tourism prospects? Thailand Covid cases jump by 19! King cobra caught! || November 27
Phuket officials look to install animal shelters at all municipalities
DSI confirms discrepancies in land used by Thalang Technical College
Stress, mental health hit local officials’ agenda
China ramps up row, imposes high taxes on Australian wine
Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor
UK asks regulator to study AstraZeneca vaccine
English skills drop again
Thailand returns Iranians held over bomb plot
B40bn high-speed train contracts inked
Snake warning issued as another king cobra caught

 

Phuket community
Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Ah yes, and bring your own food please as well. Better to visit a Zoo in Europe instead....(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

So you basically need to pay 2500 THB and work for free 2 till 3 days 6 hours each day. Despite the ...(Read More)

Phuket officials look to install animal shelters at all municipalities

The Phuket authorities have never provided sufficient funds to run the place which is little more th...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

K...oh really. What did this mean? "What about Phuket Government contribution?"...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Read the article man..."reduce congestion of voters" What is more important to you. The li...(Read More)

DSI confirms discrepancies in land used by Thalang Technical College

So the DSI is acting like they are honest and impartial in their evaluation of the college land, thu...(Read More)

DSI confirms discrepancies in land used by Thalang Technical College

Gonna get a lot worse with the terrible Sor Por Kor decision- people could get killed....(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Jor12, by having each polling station 4 more hours open on voting Sunday you spread coming voters, a...(Read More)

Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor

Seeing a leap in 2022? TAT forecast/expectation is pep talk. Based on nothing. "Normal" r...(Read More)

Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor

80%? Yer 'avin a larf. TAT loves plucking figures out of the ether. There will never be a return...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
K9 Point
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket

 