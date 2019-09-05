Three-flipper turtle washes ashore Patong Beach

PHUKET: Lifeguards at Patong Beach safely recovered a turtle with only three flippers yesterday (Sept 4), causing much commotion on the beach.

patongmarineanimals

By The Phuket News

Thursday 5 September 2019, 03:50PM

The turtle was missing its front right flipper, but the wound was old and healed. Image: Patong Surf Life Saving

The turtle was discovered by lifeguards at about midday while conducting their regular patrols along the beach, explained the Patong life Saving Service (PSLS).

The turtle weighted an estimated 30kg, but were unable to estimate the turtle’s age, Patong Lifeguard Deputy Chief Samart Rattanamat told The Phuket News.

“It was still alive, but it did not have its front right flipper, which had become a healed wound,” he said.

“There were no other wounds on its body, but there was a lot of seaweed on its shell,” Me Samart added.

“From its size and shell, it is very old. It looked tired and not strong, so it was most likely pushed ashore by the strong waves,” he added.

“We did not find any fishing net tangled around the turtle,” Mr Samart noted.

“We called the Phuket Marine Biological Center to come and take it for further treatment,” he said.