THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Three-flipper turtle washes ashore Patong Beach

Three-flipper turtle washes ashore Patong Beach

PHUKET: Lifeguards at Patong Beach safely recovered a turtle with only three flippers yesterday (Sept 4), causing much commotion on the beach.

patongmarineanimals
By The Phuket News

Thursday 5 September 2019, 03:50PM

The turtle was missing its front right flipper, but the wound was old and healed. Image: Patong Surf Life Saving

The turtle was missing its front right flipper, but the wound was old and healed. Image: Patong Surf Life Saving

The turtle was missing its front right flipper, but the wound was old and healed. Image: Patong Surf Life Saving

The turtle was missing its front right flipper, but the wound was old and healed. Image: Patong Surf Life Saving

The turtle was missing its front right flipper, but the wound was old and healed. Image: Patong Surf Life Saving

The turtle was missing its front right flipper, but the wound was old and healed. Image: Patong Surf Life Saving

The turtle was missing its front right flipper, but the wound was old and healed. Image: Patong Surf Life Saving

The turtle was missing its front right flipper, but the wound was old and healed. Image: Patong Surf Life Saving

« »

The turtle was discovered by lifeguards at about midday while conducting their regular patrols along the beach, explained the Patong life Saving Service (PSLS).

The turtle weighted an estimated 30kg, but were unable to estimate the turtle’s age, Patong Lifeguard Deputy Chief Samart Rattanamat told The Phuket News.

“It was still alive, but it did not have its front right flipper, which had become a healed wound,” he said.

“There were no other wounds on its body, but there was a lot of seaweed on its shell,” Me Samart added.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“From its size and shell, it is very old. It looked tired and not strong, so it was most likely pushed ashore by the strong waves,” he added.

“We did not find any fishing net tangled around the turtle,” Mr Samart noted.

“We called the Phuket Marine Biological Center to come and take it for further treatment,” he said.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pregnant woman airlifted! Bangkok most visits on earth? Cannabis public forum || September 5
DoubleTree by Hilton opens 290-room Phuket Banthai Resort
Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status
Main water supply outage in Wichit, Phuket Town
Red Cross launches donations drive for flood victims
Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals
One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass
Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019
Park chief casts doubt on skull DNA test results
Hong Kong leader scraps loathed extradition law
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Snake on the beach! Burnt remains found in barrel? Bikers help kid in traffic! || September 4
Improving safety, targeting illegal operators top key needs for Chinese FITs, research reveals
Electricity outage to hit Chalong
Lifeguard nabs snake swimming onto Phuket beach
Northern floods remain, heavy rain to continue

 

Phuket community
Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Provinces normally suffer to much drought are now taken by surprise by floods. Hope they have the se...(Read More)

One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass

No one ever died from "falling down" on a motorbike. Someone else was involved. Don'...(Read More)

Local polls likely 'early next year'

.."Local administrative organisations are structurally designed to function as independent ent...(Read More)

Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status

About what sustainable development is the Governor talking? I know it is fashion today to use the wo...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Thai's bailed him because he paid 400.000 bat, always money 1st. He should run for the border, i...(Read More)

Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status

With all the talk of "clear water (forgot polluted) and beautiful (trash-strewn) beaches, there...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

With TM28, TM30, and TM47 the thai authorities know exactly were mr Bullman remains on Phuket, yes? ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Stegee, perhaps they just let the no show up to happen and 'have' now confiscated the bail. ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

In one word,... Phuket Officialdom does not provide beach safety in a way that lost of tourist life ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

How is not having one's passport going to stop you from physically walking across the Malaysian ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 