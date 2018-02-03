The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Three escape as pickup overturns, bursts into flames in Phuket

PHUKET: Three men luckily escaped without serious injuries when the pickup truck they were in slammed into a pole, flipped onto its side and caught ablaze south of the Heroines Monument last night (Feb 2).

accidents, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 3 February 2018, 11:58AM

 Capt Ronnapoom Pempoon of Phuket City Police was notified of the accident Thepkrasattri Rd southbound, at 9pm yesterday (Feb 2).

Having arrived at the scene, police and rescue workers found a pickup truck lying on its side next to a damaged pole. Three victims were waiting for help at the scene with minor injuries.

“The three man – the driver and two passengers – got out of the car on their own before the fire started. The driver and one of the passengers were taken to Thalang Hospital while the third person was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital,” Capt Ronnapoom said.

Capt Ronnapoom was able to name only one of the victims, Pakit Nuset, 28. According to Capt Ronnapoom, the other two were Thai males as well, but the officer failed to provide their names to The Phuket News.

While rescue workers were rendering assistance to the victims, the engine of the pickup got ablaze (see viedo here). Firefighers were called at the scene, but the fire spread to the cables on the pole, sp it took some 30 minutes to cut off the electricity supply and 15 minutes more to put out the flames,” Capt Ronnapoom explained.

According to our preliminary investigation, it was raining heavily in Phuket Town that night and the truck driver was travelling at high speed. Then the truck slid off the road, and that was how the accident happened. The cost of damage hasn't been estimated yet, the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

German man of noble name found dead in Phuket hotel

The usual complaining about everything! What a pain in the ass!...(Read More)

German man of noble name found dead in Phuket hotel

Kurt, first, please check your email and inbox and junk box..... Second, the man had already been named by another of the island's English langua...(Read More)

German man of noble name found dead in Phuket hotel

Was the family of the diseased german man informed about his death before mentioning his name 6 times in a small article?...(Read More)

Polls tell Prawit it’s time to go

Why deputy prime minister Pom Prawit not steps down temporarily until this whole Junta damaging watch scandal has been cleared? And why demonstrato...(Read More)

Phuket drug raids net 15,988 meth pills, 1.27kg of ice

Besides countries/states who legalized soft drugs, there are large cities in other country who permits soft drugs ( with permission of central governm...(Read More)

Phuket-bound tourists injured as van crashes off-road

In response to a previous question, everyone except RTP know how stupid and dangerous these van drivers are. Don't worry, there's millions mo...(Read More)

Thai superstar ‘Lukkade Metinee’ gives Soi Dog puppy a home

Because she is an actress still starring in various Thai TV dramas!...(Read More)

Thai superstar ‘Lukkade Metinee’ gives Soi Dog puppy a home

How is someone who did something in the early '90s a 'superstar'?...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue last warning over Patong Beach smoking ban

What’s the betting this will all be forgotten soon along with banning the jet skis, parking spaces back to the public, getting rid of counterfeit go...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue last warning over Patong Beach smoking ban

When I project the 100,000 thb fine/1 years prison time for a smoke at beach on: _ A school van driver who sexual molest kids - A school head master...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.