Three dead, two injured in Rawai accident

PHUKET: Two Russian nationals and a Thai woman have died as a result of a road accident in Rawai this morning (Nov 4), Chalong Police have confirmed. Two other foreigners have been taken to hospital with injuries, yet so far there has been no update on their condition.

accidentsdeathSafetytourismtransport

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 4 November 2022, 03:13PM

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Prasit Ra-ob the Chalong Police was notified of the accident on Wiset Rd in Rawai at around 3.30am.

Having arrived at the scene in front of Siam Commercial Bank, Rawai Branch, police officers and rescue workers found two damaged motorcycles and a damaged taxi on the northbound side of the road.

Four people, one Thai national and three foreigners, required medical attention and were rushed to hospitals. One foreigner was reported as found dead at the scene.

Having questioned the witnesses, police officers learned that a red Ducati motorcycle was moving at speed from Rawai Pier in the direction of Chalong and crashed first into a Yamaha Filano scooter with three people on it and then into a parked Isuzu MU-7 taxi with green license plates.

The Ducati rider was identified as a 35-year-old Russian national. He was the victim who died at the scene.

A 29-year-old Russian woman was riding pillion with the man. She was taken to Dubuk Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The two foreign males and the Thai female, who were riding the Yamaha Filano scooter, sustained injuries and were taken to Chalong Hospital for treatment. The 26-year-old woman was then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital but died later resulting in three fatalities in total.

The names of the dead are withheld by The Phuket News pending notification of relatives.

Chalong Police did not disclose the names, ages, and nationalities of the two foreign men who sustained injuries and were taken to Chalong hospital.

Police officers are now investigating the cause of the accident. This includes questioning witnesses and checking CCTV records from the scene.