333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Three dead, two injured in Rawai accident

Three dead, two injured in Rawai accident

PHUKET: Two Russian nationals and a Thai woman have died as a result of a road accident in Rawai this morning (Nov 4), Chalong Police have confirmed. Two other foreigners have been taken to hospital with injuries, yet so far there has been no update on their condition. 

accidentsdeathSafetytourismtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 4 November 2022, 03:13PM

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A Ducati bike crashed into a scooter in Rawai, resulting in two Russian nationals and a Thai woman killed and two other foreigners hospitalised. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt Col Prasit Ra-ob the Chalong Police was notified of the accident on Wiset Rd in Rawai at around 3.30am. 

Having arrived at the scene in front of Siam Commercial Bank, Rawai Branch, police officers and rescue workers found two damaged motorcycles and a damaged taxi on the northbound side of the road. 

Four people, one Thai national and three foreigners, required medical attention and were rushed to hospitals. One foreigner was reported as found dead at the scene. 

Having questioned the witnesses, police officers learned that a red Ducati motorcycle was moving at speed from Rawai Pier in the direction of Chalong and crashed first into a Yamaha Filano scooter with three people on it and then into a parked Isuzu MU-7 taxi with green license plates. 

The Ducati rider was identified as a 35-year-old Russian national. He was the victim who died at the scene. 

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

A 29-year-old Russian woman was riding pillion with the man. She was taken to Dubuk Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The two foreign males and the Thai female, who were riding the Yamaha Filano scooter, sustained injuries and were taken to Chalong Hospital for treatment. The 26-year-old woman was then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital but died later resulting in three fatalities in total.

The names of the dead are withheld by The Phuket News pending notification of relatives. 

Chalong Police did not disclose the names, ages, and nationalities of the two foreign men who sustained injuries and were taken to Chalong hospital.

Police officers are now investigating the cause of the accident. This includes questioning witnesses and checking CCTV records from the scene.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill’s partial re-opening, Bike crashes, Bypass hotel demolition on track || November 4
Phuket Blood Bank, Red Cross reach out for donations
Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road
Singaporean killed in motorbike crash
TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1m Americans
Phuket office apologises for recycling suicide death certificate
Government defends foreign land ownership proposal
Downhill lane on Patong Hill to reopen to cars, small vehicles
Weather warning issued for Phuket
Demolition of bypass hotel on track
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Marina project concerns, Bar raids nets arrests, World Cup matches || November 3
Inaugural Qanot Sharq Airlines flight touches down in Phuket
More Layan Beach venues removed by police
Google wants AI in one thousand languages
Bypass from Central regions to South due in 2025, says dept

 

Phuket community
Demolition of bypass hotel on track

@Kurt Better don't use the road the coming days. ...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

@Capricornball Or maybe he had a valid driver license and just drove recklessly. Btw, would you r...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

Two Russians and a Thai woman were killed and two Frenchmen injured in an accident involving two mot...(Read More)

Phuket office apologises for recycling suicide death certificate

paperwood (as is water) is a renewable resource, don't make such a big fuss over it. Can always ...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

Was he licensed? Unfamiliar bike on an unfamiliar road probably going flat out uphill. A recipe for ...(Read More)

Downhill lane on Patong Hill to reopen to cars, small vehicles

Too bad, I took the motorbike path over a few days ago, and it was the most pleasant ride over the h...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

One can tell that tourists are back, wobbling all over the road and even stopping in the middle. Its...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

No mention of rider being unlicensed??? And of course, never any info on rental company illegally re...(Read More)

Phuket office apologises for recycling suicide death certificate

The Thai society and education system teaches to strictly follow direction and tradition. In this ...(Read More)

Phuket office apologises for recycling suicide death certificate

Many many times this happens in Immigration too, another people passport page. Whit passport whit al...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 