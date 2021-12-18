Three-day food festival kicks off in Patong

PHUKET: Patong last night (Dec 17) kicked off a 3-day festival called “Roi Nhat Yod Dai” that is aimed to boost tourism and the local economy.

alcoholCoronavirusCOVID-19culturepatongtourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 December 2021, 11:00AM

The event was held at Bangla courtyard at Patong beach and is organised by Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO, or OrBorJor) in collaboration with selected agencies. Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew presided over the opening ceremony and was joined by PPAO President Rewat Areerob and relevant officials.

The festival runs from Dec 17-19 and places an emphasis on food cleanliness and sustainability as no foam containers will be used to serve the food. The serving of alcohol is banned at the event.

There are around 120 food stalls along the beach side road specialising in fresh and tasty local and international dishes and there will be opportunity to enjoy free tastings of the giant wok speciality dish. Traditional Phuket cooking demonstrations, vegetable carvings and fresh local fruit will also be available. The courtyard area near Patong beach has a camping style barbecue offering and three stages will showcase live music and entertainment shows.

The initiative will see two further events staged with the second event held between Jan 7-9, 2022 at the Victory Stadium near Phuket City Hall in Mueang district and the third edition between Feb 4-6, 2022 at Laguna Grove in Cherng Talay.

Mr Rewat said the three events were made possible due budget being allocated to projects to help the local economy so badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is hoped all three will attract tourists, create jobs, encourage entrepreneurs and boost the economy.

He concluded by saying that the three events can help promote Phuket to tourists and strengthen the identity of the province via its culinary and cultural offerings.