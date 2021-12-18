BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Three-day food festival kicks off in Patong

Three-day food festival kicks off in Patong

PHUKET: Patong last night (Dec 17) kicked off a 3-day festival called “Roi Nhat Yod Dai” that is aimed to boost tourism and the local economy.

alcoholCoronavirusCOVID-19culturepatongtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 December 2021, 11:00AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The event was held at Bangla courtyard at Patong beach and is organised by Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO, or OrBorJor) in collaboration with selected agencies. Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew presided over the opening ceremony and was joined by PPAO President Rewat Areerob and relevant officials.

The festival runs from Dec 17-19 and places an emphasis on food cleanliness and sustainability as no foam containers will be used to serve the food. The serving of alcohol is banned at the event.

There are around 120 food stalls along the beach side road specialising in fresh and tasty local and international dishes and there will be opportunity to enjoy free tastings of the giant wok speciality dish. Traditional Phuket cooking demonstrations, vegetable carvings and fresh local fruit will also be available. The courtyard area near Patong beach has a camping style barbecue offering and three stages will showcase live music and entertainment shows.

The initiative will see two further events staged with the second event held between Jan 7-9, 2022 at the Victory Stadium near Phuket City Hall in Mueang district and the third edition between Feb 4-6, 2022 at Laguna Grove in Cherng Talay.

Mr Rewat said the three events were made possible due budget being allocated to projects to help the local economy so badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is hoped all three will attract tourists, create jobs, encourage entrepreneurs and boost the economy.

He concluded by saying that the three events can help promote Phuket to tourists and strengthen the identity of the province via its culinary and cultural offerings.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

christysweet | 18 December 2021 - 14:10:45 

AVOID AVOID AVOID like the plague. Hundreds of uncovered mouths  droplet spewing all over the food.  Nauseating.

CaptainJack69 | 18 December 2021 - 11:18:29 

That stretch of Patong Beach with Bangla Road just spitting distance away is the only place on Phuket that already has tourists. How about aiming to "boost tourism" literally anywhere else?

Kurt | 18 December 2021 - 11:18:17 

Where is 'Bangla Courtyard'? Is that were the entertainment girls/boys work? So, this weekend 2 crowded festivals on Phuket, 1 in Patong, 1 at Karon/Kata beach (boat racing).  Photo's here show what Thai Social Distance means on Phuket. Who will stand next to you, shoulder at shoulder there this weekend? Hopeless to expect any Covid-19/Omicron blocking/fighting .

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

British Airways suspends UK flights to Bangkok until Oct 2022
Omicron impacts tourist numbers
Phuket official explains procedure for tourists testing COVID positive on landing
US Olympians to be briefed on Chinese law before Beijing Games
COP 26 debrief clarifies new climate goals
Riots continue at Krabi jail
Phuket marks 45 new COVID cases, one new death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Massive project now rubble, Casino project under consideration? || December 17
Inmates riot over COVID-19 in Krabi prison
Phuket prepares for ‘amazing’ New Year countdown
The Peaks Residences reduced to rubble
Phuket officials target new year gift basket cheats
Police boost for nationwide road safety campaign
Jabs, boosters ‘vital’ against Omicron: EU leaders
Phuket marks 44 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Three-day food festival kicks off in Patong

AVOID AVOID AVOID like the plague. Hundreds of uncovered mouths droplet spewing all over the food. ...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

The reason is drivers speed excessively because traffic laws are not enforced. Avoid by driving dur...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

Gilles that’s a very reasonable question, mechanical failure can also not be ruled out or an anima...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences reduced to rubble

Great news. There are some people in this country who actually care about it. Shame they're n...(Read More)

Three-day food festival kicks off in Patong

That stretch of Patong Beach with Bangla Road just spitting distance away is the only place on Phuke...(Read More)

Three-day food festival kicks off in Patong

Where is 'Bangla Courtyard'? Is that were the entertainment girls/boys work? So, this weeken...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

Gilles Lavoie, The 'logic' answer of the thai driver will be: 'I don't know'. On...(Read More)

TAT gimmick rides on 26 influencers

Thailand Pass drama blocks economy recovering. It 'costs' potential tourists. Further more: ...(Read More)

TAT gimmick rides on 26 influencers

Checking in at european aiport for flight to Phuket I showed the Thailand Pass. Incheck staff not in...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences reduced to rubble

This it’s good news, then they can also start to demolish the ugly hotel/ apartment close to fire ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
CBRE Phuket
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Art-Tec Design

 