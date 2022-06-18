Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Three charges pressed against Lithuanian man in trans murder case

Three charges pressed against Lithuanian man in trans murder case

SURIN: Police have pressed three charges against a Lithuanian man in connection with the death of his transgender girlfriend whose body was found in a locked room at her house in Prasat district.

crimemurderpolicesex
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 June 2022, 03:45PM

Lithuanian suspect Marius Kunickas, 32, is arrested in Pattaya early on Wednesday (June 15) in connection with the death of Thiraphong Lamluea in Surin. Photo (supplied): Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

Lithuanian suspect Marius Kunickas, 32, is arrested in Pattaya early on Wednesday (June 15) in connection with the death of Thiraphong Lamluea in Surin. Photo (supplied): Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

Marius Kunickas faces charges of physical assault causing death, concealment of a body and theft. Additional charges are possible pending the outcome of DNA tests, reports Bangkok Post.

Mr Kunickas, 32, is currently being detained at the Prasat police station in Surin, where police brought him after his arrest in Pattaya early Thursday (June 16). On Saturday (June 18) they were seeking court approval to detain him for 14 days while they continue their investigation.

The Lithuanian man is suspected of involvement in the murder of his transgender girlfriend Thiraphong Lamluea. He has denied the charges.

The body of Thiraphong, 31, was found inside a closed room at her two-storey house in tambon Kang-an around 4.30pm on Wednesday (June 15). The body was wrapped in a thick blanket that left her legs bare. There was a strong smell and it was believed she had been dead at least a week, said Capt Sanee Chimngam, a duty officer at the Prasat station at that time.

During questioning, Mr Kunikas denied murdering Thiraphong even though witness statements and surveillance camera video focused on him as the culprit.

Thiraphong’s mother, Wandee Lamluea, 47, earlier told police that Thiraphong had brought her foreign boyfriend to Prasat district twice. On the second visit in late May, the man stayed at Thiraphong’s house for one week and drank a lot of beer, she said.

On May 26, Ms Wandee said, the man brought a case of beer to her house and drank it with her. She noticed what looked like bloodstains on his legs, and also saw some bruises.

He told her that a bottle had toppled and broken and pieces of glass had cut his legs, Ms Wandee said. She had no reason to doubt him and they drank together until about 9pm, when he left. Thiraphong had not joined them.

Police have obtained surveillance camera video showing a car rented by Thiraphong left at the Prasat district bus terminal, where he was seen boarding a bus to Rayong.

Forensic police have collected tissue samples from Mr Kunicas for DNA testing to compare with DNA samples in bloodstains, secretions and fingerprints in Thiraphong’s house.

If his DNA samples match with those collected from the house, investigators would seek court approval for a formal arrest warrant, said a police source.

The cremation of Thiraphong will be held at a temple in Prasat district on Sunday (June 20).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Top bands rock the beach in Patong
Scheduled blackout to hit Cherng Talay
Phuket airport holds fire drill
WTO agrees to lift COVID vaccine patents, but is it ‘too late’?
Anti-COVID nasal spray ready soon
Firms cheer easing of tourism rules
Last tigers rescued as Phuket Zoo closes for good
South African caught smuggling cocaine at Phuket airport
Phuket marks 22 new COVID cases, no deaths
Mask requirement to be dropped outdoors, low-risk areas
Nightlife trading hours to return to normal
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Pass to end on July 1st! Marriage Equality bill vs Civil Partnership bill || June 17
Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket
Phuket-grown durian gets a push
Thailand Pass, COVID insurance to end July 1

 

Phuket community
Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

@K " we all can meet here in harmony and with respect for each other " You mean like a...(Read More)

South African caught smuggling cocaine at Phuket airport

@Kakka2 As stupid as it gets !...(Read More)

Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket

@Kurt Nice description of the roads in European cities ! But here we have a case of a hit and run ...(Read More)

Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket

i'm sure they will fin them and charge them..one more reason because they are farang..lol.. i wo...(Read More)

Mask requirement to be dropped outdoors, low-risk areas

Good news. Heck there are only 20-30 deaths daily so why be concerned? Same reason nothing is done...(Read More)

Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket

How difficult is it for a police force to find a car with a complete description AND the plate numbe...(Read More)

South African caught smuggling cocaine at Phuket airport

they will make them minister soon..lol...(Read More)

Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket

I hope the police will catch this cowardly criminal as soon as possible....(Read More)

Last tigers rescued as Phuket Zoo closes for good

Excellent news- the place was an inhumane disgrace. Lets hope the animals have some quality of life ...(Read More)

Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket

In Europe many cities had 3 lane roads for cars. Now already many years: 1 lane for pedestrians, 1 l...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
The Comedy Club

 