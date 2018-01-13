The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Three charges for driver of truck that dropped load on Phuket road

PHUKET: The driver of a 22-wheeler truck which dropped its load on Route 4233, which runs between Kamala and Patong, this morning is to face three charge; reckless driving, using an unstable vehicle and dropping something on the road which may cause damage to others.

crime, accidents, construction, police, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 13 January 2018, 04:16PM

The load, 11 pieces of steel shuttering weighing almost 30 tons, was being transported from Bangkok to patong when the incident occurred causing large disruption to traffic in the area.

Col Prasert Thongprom of the Kamala Police was informed of the incident on Route 4233 at 9:30am today (Jan 13), he said, “Patong Traffic Police immediately went to the incident area to find 11 large pieces of steel shuttering scattered along the road.

“Traffic police managed the traffic as best as possible.

“It took workers nearly four hours to remove the items, get them loaded onto a truck and taken away from the area.,” he said.

“The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Wiwat Wanyu, from Bangkok told police that he was taking trans[porting the 11 pieces of shuttering from Bangkok to a construction site opposite Jungceylon in Patong and that each piece of shuttering weighed 2.5 tons.

“It was a very heavy load and I have having difficulty ascending the hill. Suddenly the suppiort ropes broke causing the load to fall,” Wiwat said.

“We have charged the driver reckless driving, using an unstable vehicle and dropping something on the road which may cause damage to others,” Col Prasert added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

A Story about harassment and a fine of 30.000.-Baht.Well deserved!More interesting are the comments.Calling the fine racism,thinking it would be ok to...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

I know "normal" women everywhere who get harassed constantly and we're all damn sick of it. It's got nothing to do with sex workers ...(Read More)

Korean mans admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

A good start, perhaps with Section 44, is stop/terminate this thai nominee system. It is not good for a country which in 2018 wants to be Smart! Dec...(Read More)

Massage den raid rescues 80 women

Nothing new under the sun in Asia. Just 80 only? And a Myanmar girl working there since she was 12? Under the eyes of the Bangkok Royal Thai Police?...(Read More)

Prawit: Officials ‘must capture Yingluck’

The section concerns malfeasance or dereliction of duty committed by state officials Does that include the police who i followed the other day on bik...(Read More)

Korean mans admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

Thai nominee phenomia is existing, like foreigner sets up a company, can only own himself 49%, the other 51% must be filled out by nominees/'shado...(Read More)

Korean mans admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

A lot of foreigners are owning dive and/or tour companies and have been issued work-permits with fake-companies with the help of Thai nominees to look...(Read More)

Sky-high airport food prices come under heavy scrutiny

A Transport minister, a Tourist & Sports minister, + following officials. All with open mouth showing surprise about airport Food & beverage p...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

30k- I hope it all went to the housekeeper, although he should have been prosecuted. A lot of Middle Eastern people seem to forget their values whilst...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

To many people out there in the real world Thailand is a brothel with nice beaches. Say 'Thailand' to these people and all they think of is Go...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.