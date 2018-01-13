PHUKET: The driver of a 22-wheeler truck which dropped its load on Route 4233, which runs between Kamala and Patong, this morning is to face three charge; reckless driving, using an unstable vehicle and dropping something on the road which may cause damage to others.

Saturday 13 January 2018, 04:16PM

The load, 11 pieces of steel shuttering weighing almost 30 tons, was being transported from Bangkok to patong when the incident occurred causing large disruption to traffic in the area.

Col Prasert Thongprom of the Kamala Police was informed of the incident on Route 4233 at 9:30am today (Jan 13), he said, “Patong Traffic Police immediately went to the incident area to find 11 large pieces of steel shuttering scattered along the road.

“Traffic police managed the traffic as best as possible.

“It took workers nearly four hours to remove the items, get them loaded onto a truck and taken away from the area.,” he said.

“The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Wiwat Wanyu, from Bangkok told police that he was taking trans[porting the 11 pieces of shuttering from Bangkok to a construction site opposite Jungceylon in Patong and that each piece of shuttering weighed 2.5 tons.

“It was a very heavy load and I have having difficulty ascending the hill. Suddenly the suppiort ropes broke causing the load to fall,” Wiwat said.

“We have charged the driver reckless driving, using an unstable vehicle and dropping something on the road which may cause damage to others,” Col Prasert added.