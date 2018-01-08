The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Oju Group
Three charged for death of Japanese tourist slashed by dive boat propeller

PHUKET: Three people have been charged for the death of a Japanese tourist who was struck by a tour boat propeller during her first-ever dive at Koh Tachai in the Similan Islands National Park last Thursday (Jan 4).

The Phuket News

Monday 8 January 2018, 04:52PM

Police officers, including Tourist Police and Forensic Police, investigate Ms Saori's death at the scene off Koh Tachai in the Similan Islands National Park in Phang Nga on Friday (Jan 5). Photo: Tourist Police
Police officers, including Tourist Police and Forensic Police, investigate Ms Saori’s death at the scene off Koh Tachai in the Similan Islands National Park in Phang Nga on Friday (Jan 5). Photo: Tourist Police

“All three men – the boat captain, the dive instructor and the tour guide – have been charged for recklessness causing grievous bodily harm and death,” Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News today (Jan 8).

“The Kuraburi Police (in Phang Nga) are currently considering other charges,” he added.

The tourist, 37-year-old Yoshida Saori, died from blood loss after she suffered multiple deep lacerations to her right thigh, Capt Ekkachai explained.

Ms Saori was rushed to Baan Nam Khem Pier, where rescue worker Sornsawan Boonsorntham from the Kuapi Sawn Maek Foundation assisted in her emergency transport to Takuapa Hospital at about 4:30pm.

“At that time she was still conscious and talking to members of the rescue team, but that’s all I know,” Mr Sorsawan told The Phuket News on Friday (Jan 5).

Capt Ekkachai then today confirmed, “She was later pronounced dead at Takuapa Hospital, in Phang Nga.”

Ms Saori was on a three-day beginner course with South Siam Diver Co Ltd. So, Capt Ekkachai said.

“The dive instructor said that it was her first dive, to a depth of only 10 metres,” he said.

“She went into the water with three other beginners and the dive instructor. She became separated from the group and was struck by the propeller,” he added.

The boat was drifting and the captain wanted to keep the boat in the same position, Capt Ekkachai explained.

“So they started the engine to move the boat, and Ms Saori was struck by the propeller,” he added.

The dive tour company, South Siam Divers Co Ltd, will not face any charges, Capt Ekkachai confirmed.

“As the tour company was not directly involved in this incident, they will not be charged,” Capt Ekkachai said.

“I have contacted Ms Saori’s husband and he is travelling from Japan now to collect her body,” he added.

The tour company’s insurance provider has paid B1 million as compensation for Ms Saori’s death, Capt Ekkachai confirmed.

 

 
Rich 44 | 08 January 2018 - 20:53:10

I read about a similar boat propeller slashing here a few months ago. I'll offer the same advice now as I did then.
I can't help think that a "Tourniquet", quickly tied around the top of the leg would have kept her from "Bleeding Out" and losing her life as her blood flowed out into the sea.
A rope, a belt, a Tourniquet Trauma Kit may have saved her by keeping the blood in her body.

Kurt | 08 January 2018 - 17:54:43

A stupid boat man using the engine while ( beginning) divers are below?
That is almost the same as murder 2nd degree by such a smurf.

And already offering B 1 million lousy thb? ooof! 
Quick offer, as they feel the claim can be much more, thai money came play!
That should be at least  3-4 million usa dollar.

Incompetence and stupidity has international wise a complete different compensation price as it does in Thailand.

In Japan a death person is not scaled  as being a thai.
Do the thai know that life outside Thailand has more value?
Or they just pretend not to know, seen their quick offer?

Hey, a thai boatman killed a first time Japanese diver by doing something he never should have done before convincing himselve about underwater position of the diver.
The stupidity about it, there are no words for it.

Never dive with thai boatman above you!
Make sure there is a thinking foreigner in control of the engine ( beside a thai boatman, if you wish).

And about the police? How can the police charge the Dive Instructor?
He was down under water with the diver!.

The whole affair is a thai mess.

Three charged for death of Japanese tourist slashed by dive boat propeller

Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.