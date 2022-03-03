BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Three arrested over Chinese ‘COVID medicine’

Three arrested over Chinese ‘COVID medicine’

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have arrested three people, including two Chinese nationals, for illegally selling Lianhua Qingwen capsules, a traditional Chinese medicine used for the treatment of cold and influenza symptoms.

ChineseCOVID-19crimedeathpatongpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 3 March 2022, 10:41AM

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

Chinese national Bai Jifu, 54, and Thai national Pennapha Srathonghan, 36, were arrested at a house on Phra Metta Rd in Patong at 3:30pm yesterday (Mar 2).

The pair were found in possession of 55 boxes of Lianhua Qingwen capsules with 24 capsules per box, totalling 1,320 capsules, and 146 boxes with 36 capsules per box, giving another 5,256 capsules seized.

The officers, led by Maj Suvisit Khirirak, also seized an iPhone X and an Oppo A54 as well as 18 packs of Nanjing brand cigarettes and 25 packs of Hongtashan brand cigarettes, from China.

Both were taken to Patong Police Station and charged with jointly selling regulated medicine without a permit, selling regulated medicines that are not registered as drug formulas, selling herbal products without a permit, advertising herbal products or the benefits of herbal products without a license and jointly hiding and selling items that have not been imported via the Customs Department

Also arrested yesterday, at 4:10pm, was Chinese national Yang Ligin, 36, at a house at the Phuket Villa Suanluang housing estate in Wichit.

MGID

Yang was found in possession of 74 boxes of Lianhua Qingwen capsules, with 24 capsules per box, giving a total of 1,776 capsules seized.

Yang was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged under Section 246 of the Customs Act 2017, which stipulates that it is an offence to assist in hiding goods that were imported into the country without having passed through Customs formalities.

Lianhua Qingwen capsules have been approved by the Thailand Food & Drug Administration for sale within the country, but the capsules must be sold by a registered pharmacy and must be imported only by Inway Group Co Ltd.

The Chinese government has approved the medicine to be used, promoted and exported as a treatment for COVID-19.

However, the Thai FDA has specifically warned that the medicine in Thailand has been approved for the treatment of fever and other symptoms of cold or influenza only, but not specifically for treatment of COVID-19.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TAT looks to short-haul markets
All five on boat with Tangmo face charges
Phuket marks 649 new COVID cases, one more death
Cabinet to review COVID scheme
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hoteliers call for the end of RT-PCR tests and Thailand Pass || March 2
Cabinet approves B1.4bn for Phuket medical centre
Former interior minister faces graft charge
Alcoholic suffering withdrawal symptoms stabs himself
Phuket peaceful protests against war in Ukraine continue
Escaped Phuket prisoner recaptured
Biden leads Congress in stirring message of solidarity with Ukraine
UWC Thailand petitions against slaughterhouse near school
Power outage to affect Phuket Check Point area
Outpatient service seen as the ‘new normal’
Neutral on Russia-Ukraine: PM

 

Phuket community
Abramovich to sell Chelsea with ‘net proceeds’ going to Ukraine war victims

Considering the debt run by the company is held by another of his companies as a tax dodge its hardl...(Read More)

Neutral on Russia-Ukraine: PM

Seems Thai rulers not yet know that ICC ( International Crime Court) in The Hague in The Netherlands...(Read More)

Cabinet approves B1.4bn for Phuket medical centre

... That is the best advertising... correction: Pranit = minister Prawit....(Read More)

Cabinet approves B1.4bn for Phuket medical centre

It's good Phuket divert from single tourist industry to more different 'clean' industrie...(Read More)

Neutral on Russia-Ukraine: PM

That Thailand is spineless to condemn Russia for invading a peacefull country, day in day out commi...(Read More)

Five-day road safety campaign launched to protect pedestrians

In Kamala they have just been around filling in the gaps between the rumble strips to get people to ...(Read More)

Former interior minister faces graft charge

No 'visible connection' would probably be more appropriate- no one gets something for nothin...(Read More)

Neutral on Russia-Ukraine: PM

How can any Thai with a conscience want this sad weak man to be their leader any longer. Panders to ...(Read More)

Phuket peaceful protests against war in Ukraine continue

And still no condemnation from the Thai government currently in power. I wonder if the opposition ar...(Read More)

Alcoholic suffering withdrawal symptoms stabs himself

Definitely a silent cry for help. Nobody with a functioning brain stabs themselves in the stomach to...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket

 