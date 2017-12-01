PHUKET: Officials arrested three Thai women yesterday after they were found illegally conducting annual employee health examinations inside an unlicensed medical centre on Thaweewong Rd in Patong.

Friday 1 December 2017, 06:08PM

Officials conduct a raid on the ‘Glam International Medical Center’ on Thaweewong Rd in Patong. Photo: Department of Health Service Support

Officials from the Department of Health Service Support led by Mr Chatree Pinyai together with officials from the Department of Public Health Phuket Office and Phuket Provincial Police raided the ‘Glam International Medical Center’ on Thaweewong Rd in Patong at an unknown time yesterday (Nov 30).

The three arrested were named by officials only as Ms Nathamon, 25 (who is well known as Dr Namwan), Ms Yaowapa, 24, and Ms Piyarat, 47. They were taken to Patong Police Station.

The arrest of the three women came after officials received several reports from Thais and foreigners that the medical centre did not have a licence or qualified doctor.

However, it was reported that only the owner of the medical centre, Dr Namwan, conducted medical services for the centre’s customers.

Mr Chatree said, “Officials asked to buy a whitening skin course for which the centre was charging B18,000 for four injections.

“The Glam International Medical Center has opened many illegal centres in Phuket. They kept moving from one place to another place whenever victims started to complain about their treatments,” he said.

“By law, nurses are not allowed to conduct injections or surgery in a private medical centre. Only qualified doctors can do these procedures.

“By launching and conducting illegal medical service, they can face up to five years in jail and fined up to B100,000, or both.

“Those caught conducting illegal medical procedures can be fined up to three years or fined up to B30,000, or both.

“Those caught illegally selling conventional medicines can be jailed up to five years or fined up to B10,000,” Mr Chatree added.