PHUKET: Two men and a woman were arrested while attempting to smuggle 542 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 16.6 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) onto Phuket early this morning.

Friday 16 February 2018, 03:21PM

A team of Tha Chatchai Police led by Deputy Chief Lt Col Nikorn Chootong, Lt Col Kritsana Jannit, Lt Col Taweesak Kampeera and Lt Adon Petkeeree arrested Anujit Buatong, 34, from Phuket, Mana Changnam, 31, from Krabi and Narttaya Choeibuakaew, 29, from Phuket at the Phuket Checkpoint during a routine vehicle search at 0:30am today (Feb 16).

In making the arrest, police seized 542 ya bah pills and 16.6g of ya ice found hidden behind the glove compartment of the three’s Surat Thani-registered Toyota.

All three were taken to the Tha Chatchai Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell. All three suspects refused to accept the charge.