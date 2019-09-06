THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Three arrested for Phuket car rental scam

Three arrested for Phuket car rental scam

PHUKET: Phuket police have arrested a man, his sister and his girlfriend for operating a car rental pool from which they sold or pawned an estimated 40 to 50 cars that people had provided for them to rent out to customers.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 6 September 2019, 05:13PM

A total of 26 cars have been recovered so far. Police are still searching for the rest. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A total of 26 cars have been recovered so far. Police are still searching for the rest. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee (left) announced the arrests at Phuket City Police Station this morning (Sept 6). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee (left) announced the arrests at Phuket City Police Station this morning (Sept 6). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A total of 26 cars have been recovered so far. Police are still searching for the rest. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A total of 26 cars have been recovered so far. Police are still searching for the rest. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee announced the arrests at Phuket City Police Station this morning (Sept 6), while putting on display some of the 26 cars so far recovered during the police investigation.

The police began their investigation on Aug 26, when nine victims reported the scam and filed a joint complaint to Phuket Provincial Police Investigation Chief Col Prawit Engsuan, Gen Wisan explained.

The complainants said that Methawee Thamachantha, his girlfriend Chanida Ratseng, and his elder sister Thamonwan Thamchantha together had asked people to provide their cars, which would in turn be rented out in Phuket.

However, the trio then sold or pawned the cars in Trang, Phattalung and Nakhon Sri Thammarat, the victims noted in their complaint.

The three had acquired some 40 to 50 cars provided by local residents and local car rental operators in Phuket, the group said.

A joint investigation led by Maj Suchart Chumpuseng of the Phuket Provincial Police, joined by Phuket City Police crime analysis officers, saw arrest warrants for the three suspects issued by Phuket Provincial Court for the charge of theft.

Officers tracked down Methawee and Chanida staying at a house in Huai Yot, in Trang province, where they were arrested on Wednesday (Sept 4), Gen Wisan said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Thamonwan was arrested in Phuket yesterday, he added.

All three were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged.

All three were charged with theft as member of a group, while Methawee faces and additional charge of committing theft during the nighttime, Gen Wisan explained.

However, Gen Wisan added, “After the cars were sold or pawned, the suspects used the money to pay the people who had provided their cars to be rented out.”

Col Prawit also explained, “Because the three always paid (their clients) on time, the operators (people who provided the cars) trusted them and let them rent more cars.

“Some of the victims got their cars back and did not report it to the police for prosecution, so this crime continued to happen. If police could not close this case quickly, there would have been a lot more victims,” he added.

“Police have already recovered 26 cars, but we are still searching for the rest,” Co Prawit said.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cop in drug bust! 'Cryptocurrency Wizard' a fraud? Seeking World Heritage status! || September 6
Raids at Phuket condo net three drugs suspects
Rawai Mayor opens disaster-relief donations centre for flood victims
Phuket officials call for safety during Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Phuket Marine Police officer arrested in 385kg kratom bust
Find, punish Porlajee’s killers, says PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pregnant woman airlifted! Bangkok most visits on earth? Cannabis public forum || September 5
DoubleTree by Hilton opens 290-room Phuket Banthai Resort
Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status
Main water supply outage in Wichit, Phuket Town
Three-flipper turtle washes ashore Patong Beach
Red Cross launches donations drive for flood victims
Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals
One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass
Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

I call bulls**t! It is impossible for anyone to know how much revenue is generated by tourism....(Read More)

Lottery winner arrested for meth giveaways

What a moron. Goes to show that money doesn't buy brains but it gives you an endless stream of s...(Read More)

Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

How about the dual pricing in Thailand, by end of this month not only in national parks and tourist ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

Huh? .."improve the quality of tourist products in line with the principles of balance and sust...(Read More)

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Yes G. Floods and droughts are time after time here coming as a 'surprise' it looks like. W...(Read More)

New Work Permit rules confirmed by Phuket Employment Office Chief

Is this law still valid in Bangkok? The Chief of the Phuket Provincial Employment Office, Kattiya ...(Read More)

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Yes K.,saving water for the next dry season will probably their main concern right now.Oh dear !!...(Read More)

One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass

Ver sad and unexplained. But what was added to the injury, were the graphic photos of the incident p...(Read More)

One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass

I don't believe the 'witnesses (?)' who declared that the motorbike guys just were falli...(Read More)

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Provinces normally suffer to much drought are now taken by surprise by floods. Hope they have the se...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie

 