Three arrested by anti-drugs officials

PHUKET: Administration officials from the Phuket Provincial Defense Office (PPDO) have arrested three men on drug charges, with a 9mm handgun seized in the raids.

drugscrime

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 28 February 2023, 10:40AM

The arrests were made from Feb 23-26, said PPDO Chief Akara Suwattikul, who said the raids were conducted under the orders of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Somprat Prabsongkram.

The raids were led by PPDO Deputy Chiefs Chiradet Burarak and Thongchai Rattanadet, accompanied by local police officers, said a report of the arrests.

The first arrest was made on Feb 23, with subsequent investigations leading to the arrests of the two other suspects, the report said.

Seized as evidence in making the arrests were a 9mm firearm complete with a holster, two magazines and 27 bullets, as well as 15 tablets of methamphetamine (ya bah), about 38 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice) and about 0.40g of ketamine, officers reported.

The first two suspects were taken to Phuket City Police Station to be charged, and the third was taken to Wichit Police Station to be charged, the report noted.

The three suspects charged were not named in the report.

Members of the public were encouraged to report drugs-related activities in their areas to the relevant officials so that officials can investigate and take legal action, the report concluded.