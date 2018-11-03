PHUKET: Chalong Police have confirmed that three arrest warrants have now been issued for suspects wanted in connection with the attack on a German tourist outside of a 7-Eleven store in Rawai on Sept 27.

crimehealthviolencetourismpolice

By Tavee Adam

Saturday 3 November 2018, 10:29AM

The attack left Mr Starke with wounds to head and arms. Photo: Supplied

On Monday October 8, Chalong Police confirmed that a case related to an assault on a German tourist on Sept 27 was was being investigated and arrest warrants should have been issued sometime that week.

Speaking to The Phuket News, Col Pakkayot Tanongsak of the Chalong Police said that officers were investigating an assault on German tourist Patrick Starke by four suspects with weapons at 10:30pm on Sept 27.

The attack, which left Mr Starke with wounds to head and arms, was caught on CCTV from in front of a 7-Eleven near Soi 11 Sai Yuan Rd in Rawai. (See story here.)

However, on Thursday October 18, Chalong Police confirmed that no action had been taken against four suspects who were ‘unofficially’ questioned over the attack of Mr Starke on Sept 27 as the victim confirmed they were not the attackers after seeing photos of them.

At that time, police also confirmed that no arrest warrants had been issued for any of the attackers despite telling The Phuket News on Monday Oct 8 they expected them to be issued during that week. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News yesterday (Nov 2), Lt Col Tada Sodarak confirmed that police have now issued arrest for three of the four attackers.

“I can confirm three warrant have been issued a,” he said.

Lt Col Tada declined to give any further information to The Phuket News on the investigation into the case or the arrest warrants issued.