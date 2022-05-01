Three alleged suppliers to Phuket drug trade arrested

SONGKHLA: Three people who allegedly supplied illicit drugs to dealers in Phuket and nearby southern provinces have been arrested in two separate operations in Songkhla.

drugscrimepolice

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 1 May 2022, 10:33AM

Officers question drug suspect Chalor Phongchana, 48, after his arrest at a resort in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province. Photo: Supplied via Bangkok Post

Drug suppression police take Witsanu Promsila and his wife Jiraphorn Wongkaew to search a house in Ranot district of Songkhla, where the couple allegedly kept crystal methamphetamine and speed pills. Photo: Supplied via Bangkok Post

Drug suppression police arrested Witsanu Promsila, 31, and his wife Jiraphorn Wongkaew, 35, in Ranot district of Songkhla on Friday (Apr 29). They later apprehended Chalor Phongchana, 48, at a resort in Hat Yai on the same day, said Pol Lt Gen Sarayut Sanguanphokhai, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB).

The arrests came after officers obtained information that a drug gang was supplying crystal methamphetamine to dealers in Phuket and nearby provinces to sell to users there, reports the Bangkok Post.

Officers seized three kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine from Witsanu and Jiraphorn. The couple were then taken to their house in Ranot district, where 51 packs of crystal methamphetamine, each weighing 1 kilogramme, and 16,000 speed pills were found hidden in an ice container, said Lt Gen Sarayut.

During questioning, Witsanu admitted he and his wife had delivered drugs to Phuket and other southern provinces and implicated Mr Chalor in the drug trade.

The police team subsequently arrested Chalor in Hat Yai, said the NSB chief.

All of the suspects confessed to the drug charges and were handed over to NSB police for legal action. The investigation is being extended to bring others involved in the drug trade to task.

Initially, the arresting team seized assets worth more than B2 million from the suspects, said Lt Gen Sarayut.