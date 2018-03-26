The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Thousands turn out for 4th Supersports 10 Mile International Run 2018 Phuket at Thanyapura

PHUKET: A record-breaking 4,000 runners turned out to enjoy the 4th Supersports 10 Mile International Run 2018 Phuket at the award-winning Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort over the weekend (Mar 24-25).

Monday 26 March 2018, 09:25AM

There was something for everyone with distances including a 500-metre Kids Run, 3 Mile (4.8km), 5 Mile (8km) and the iconic 10 Mile (16km) run, all part of a “Run Festival” concept that has seen the event grow to become one of Phuket’s leading sports events.

Officially opened by Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok, the two days saw lots of fun activities, a kids zone, an evening concert headlined by Modern Dog as well as medals for all finishers and trophies for the respective distance winners.

“It’s been an excellent two days and we are happy to see so many people enjoying the Supersports 10 Mile International Run 2018 Phuket. We broke last year’s record number of participants and the feedback this year has again been very encouraging. We look forward to making the event even bigger and better next year,” said Siraporn Wattana, Supersports Vice President of Marketing.

“As well as providing an enjoyable experience for all involved, we are very proud to be able to give back to the local community. A portion of the entry fees from this years event will be donated to Wat Mongkol Wararam School,” she added.

Speaking of Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort’s role in the development of sports on the island, President and CEO Philipp Graf von Hardenberg, said, “Our philosophy at Thanyapura is to ‘Optimise Your Life’ and the Supersports 10 Mile International Run 2018 Phuket Presented by Thanyapura is a perfect example of how you can do that, bringing together people of all backgrounds and abilities for a fun and healthy activity. We have hosted this event for four years and it’s encouraging to see how much it has grown over that time and we look forward to working with Supersports for many years to come.”

Results

Top Three Overall – 10 Mile International category

Male:

1) Nattawat Innum (THA) (00:53:45)

2) Nattawut Innum (THA) (00:54:42)

3) Miller Kipruto Ngetich (KEN) (00:58:35)

Female:

1) Margaret Wangui Njuguna (KEN) (01:01:53)

2) Imogen Simmonds (CHE) (01:04:55)

3) Vivian Tang (SGP) (01:10:14)

 

Top Three Overall – 10 Mile Thai category

Male:

1) Nattawat Innum (53:45)

2) Nattawut Innum (54:42)

3) Danchai Pankong (01:01:15)

Female:

1) Chothip Kan-Uam (01:14:23)

2) Wipawee Pratumsuwan (01:15:51)

3) Piyanut Prongpan (01:19:53)

 

Overall – 5 Mile

Male:

1) Callum Pedroni (GBR) (00:31:52)

Female:

1) Srirung Kongthap (THA) (00:43:03)

 

Overall – 3 Mile

Male:

1) Edwin Dixon (GBR)

Female:

1) Nadine Brelstaff (GBR)

For the full results for the 10 Mile, click here.

For the full results for the 5 Mile, click here.

 

 
