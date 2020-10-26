Thousands pack Ratchaprasong to call for Prayut’s ouster

BANGKOK: Thousands of anti-government protesters filled Ratchaprasong intersection on Sunday (Oct 25), calling for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down.

By Bangkok Post

Protesters shine their mobile phone lights at Ratchaprasong intersection during a rally calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

Bangkok’s top shopping area was transformed once again into a rally site by student-led protesters seeking to end the military’s longstanding domination of Thai politics, reports the Bangkok Post.

The rally started slowly, but gathered pace as a second stage was set up.

Jatupat Boonpattararaksa of the Dao Din group said the Ratchaprasong rally was to send a clear signal that Gen Prayut’s time as leader of Thailand was over.

The rally came after the prime minister refused to heed the protesters’ Saturday deadline to relinquish the premiership before Parliament holds a special session on Monday and Tuesday to find a way out of the political conflict.

Mr Jatupat said he had little hope that the crisis could be resolved in Parliament, and protesters would continue their peaceful demonstrations.