Thousands pack Ratchaprasong to call for Prayut's ouster

Thousands pack Ratchaprasong to call for Prayut's ouster

BANGKOK: Thousands of anti-government protesters filled Ratchaprasong intersection on Sunday (Oct 25), calling for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 26 October 2020, 09:43AM

Protesters shine their mobile phone lights at Ratchaprasong intersection during a rally calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

Protesters shine their mobile phone lights at Ratchaprasong intersection during a rally calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

Bangkok’s top shopping area was transformed once again into a rally site by student-led protesters seeking to end the military’s longstanding domination of Thai politics, reports the Bangkok Post.

The rally started slowly, but gathered pace as a second stage was set up. 

Jatupat Boonpattararaksa of the Dao Din group said the Ratchaprasong rally was to send a clear signal that Gen Prayut’s time as leader of Thailand was over.

https://sgssecurity.com/

The rally came after the prime minister refused to heed the protesters’ Saturday deadline to relinquish the premiership before Parliament holds a special session on Monday and Tuesday to find a way out of the political conflict.

Mr Jatupat said he had little hope that the crisis could be resolved in Parliament, and protesters would continue their peaceful demonstrations.

 

