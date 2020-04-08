Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thousands leave virus-hit Wuhan as outbound travel ban lifted

Thousands leave virus-hit Wuhan as outbound travel ban lifted

WORLD: Thousands of Chinese travellers flocked to catch trains leaving coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan early today (Apr 8) as authorities lifted a more than two-month ban on outbound travel from the city where the global pandemic first emerged.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19
By AFP

Wednesday 8 April 2020, 11:19AM

A railway worker wearing a protective suit walks at the station in Wuha as the lockdown on outbound travel has been lifted after more than two months. Photo: AFP

A railway worker wearing a protective suit walks at the station in Wuha as the lockdown on outbound travel has been lifted after more than two months. Photo: AFP

As the ban was lifted on schedule at midnight local time, many passengers expressed joy and relief as they filed into Wuhan’s Wuchang station, leaping at the chance to board overnight trains heading out of town.

“Wuhan has lost a lot in this epidemic, and Wuhan people have paid a big price,” said a 21-year-old man surnamed Yao, who was heading back to his restaurant job in Shanghai.

“Now that the lockdown has been lifted, I think we’re all pretty happy.”

Government estimates have said that as many as 55,000 people are expected to flow out on Wednesday by train from the city, which was placed under an unprecedented quarantine lockdown on January 23.

Some could barely contain their happiness.

“I’ve been stuck for 77 days! I’ve been stuck for 77 days!” shouted one man from the neighbouring province of Hunan, who was in Wuhan when it was sealed off.

The lockdown made Wuhan the first place in the world subjected to draconian containment steps now seen in many countries.

It was quickly followed by the rest of surrounding Hubei province, confining tens of millions of people to their homes and cutting the province off from the rest of the world as transport in and out was halted to prevent transmission of the virus.

Long time, no see

Chinese media outlets hailed the removal of the travel ban, with headlines posted on their websites after midnight saying: “Wuhan, long time, no see.”

Hubei and the provincial capital Wuhan have suffered the majority of China’s officially claimed tally of more than 81,000 overall infections and more than 3,300 deaths.

An announcement blaring over the train station PA system said: “Wuhan deserves to be called the city of heroes. Wuhan people deserve to be called heroes.”

Thai Residential

Despite the measures taken in Hubei, the pathogen spread across China and the world.

But Communist Party authorities - who are accused of a slow-footed response and an initial attempt to cover up the outbreak - have claimed recent success in bringing the virus to heel, though questions over the accuracy of its reported case numbers persist.

Its official national tally of coronavirus deaths and overall cases has plummeted in recent weeks, with the National Health Commission saying yesterday that no new deaths had been logged in the preceding 24 hours.

That was the first fatality-free day since China began publishing figures in January. (See story here).

Relief over China’s falling virus numbers has been tempered, however, by caution over new risks: rising numbers of infected people arriving from abroad, primarily returning Chinese citizens, and the invisible threat of asymptomatic cases.

Hubei residents had been confined to their homes until about two weeks ago, when restrictions began to be eased, triggering a resumption of inbound travel from other parts of China.

Authorities, however, had waited until today to allow normal traffic out of Wuhan amid continued fears in the rest of the country that people from the city pose a risk.

Chinese disease-control officials said in January that the virus likely leapt from wildlife to humans at a Wuhan market that sold a wide range of wild animals for food.

Wuhan authorities said at the weekend that various restrictions on movement would remain in place to guard against a second wave of infections, arguing that “even greater vigilance is needed” now that the travel ban has been dismantled.

People from Wuhan also face hurdles getting out.

They must show proof that their area of origin has been declared safe from the virus, and many face the likelihood of two-week quarantines in their destination provinces.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand confirms 111 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
14 new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 140
Frenchman without mask arrested in Patong
Phuket random testing campaign to test 3,000 people for COVID-19
Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon
Phuket Immigration launches ‘field offices’ in lockdown areas
Loss of taste, smell ‘early symptom of infection’
623 busted over decree violations
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Risk COVID at Immigration? Phuket’s first coronavirus death! More shut downs? || April 7
Three new COVID-19 cases, all from Patong.
Thongdee, the friendly gaur of Wang Nam Khieo
Srisoonthorn latest Phuket area put on ‘lockdown’
Thailand registers 38 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death
Village chief kills monk, layman detained for curfew violation
Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

 

Phuket community
Ban on all international flights to Thailand extended

The facts are - as per the article - is that scheduled flights have been stopped by the CAAT, but th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

How about a 20K THB fine for not wearing a crash helmet, RTP seem very keen on enforcing the dumb ma...(Read More)

Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

Shwe maybe you could travel over to the governor's office and offer up your superior expertise.....(Read More)

Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon

@CaptJack69, I doubt you are in a position to know about the necessity to carry out the work. Just s...(Read More)

New bribe details on 2018, 2022 World Cup votes as execs charged

FIFA,as corrupt as it can get....(Read More)

Ban on all international flights to Thailand extended

@Shwe. If you know the facts,why you even asked ?...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration launches ‘field offices’ in lockdown areas

Any chance you could change the recors Ms Sweet- its just whinge, whinge whinge with every post. Yo...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon

Good to see the PWA are working from home, not. Surely if the water is on now then there's nothi...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration launches ‘field offices’ in lockdown areas

So the airport is open? I've not had a flight ticket in decades, just a code number ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Chalong, Kathu

Additionally, this morning she showed me an official Phuket announcement, stating that a moble van w...(Read More)

 

BB and B
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360

 