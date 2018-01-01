PHUKET: More than 10,000 people joined the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 in the heart of Phuket Town last night to usher in the New Year.

Monday 1 January 2018, 12:04PM

The focal point for the event, which ran for the two nights leading up to the countdown, was the Standard Chartered Building on Thalang Rd, where crowds massed to count down in unison the final seconds of 2017.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led the countdown, joined by Kanokkittika Kritwutikon, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, among a host of other VIPs.

“We wish all of you a happy, healthy, healthy and happy all year round,” Governor Norraphat told the crowd.

The Phuket edition of the Amazing Thailand Countdown was held “retro style”, with many live music and other performances honouring the more classic styles of music and dance in the hopes of generating the most interest and attracting visitors from a wide range of interests.

In total, the event in was expected to generate more than B200 million for the island’s economy.