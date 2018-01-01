The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thousands join Phuket New Year Countdown

PHUKET: More than 10,000 people joined the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2018 in the heart of Phuket Town last night to usher in the New Year.

The Phuket News

Monday 1 January 2018, 12:04PM

The focal point for the event, which ran for the two nights leading up to the countdown, was the Standard Chartered Building on Thalang Rd, where crowds massed to count down in unison the final seconds of 2017.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led the countdown, joined by Kanokkittika Kritwutikon, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, among a host of other VIPs.

“We wish all of you a happy, healthy, healthy and happy all year round,” Governor Norraphat told the crowd.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

The Phuket edition of the Amazing Thailand Countdown was held “retro style”, with many live music and other performances honouring the more classic styles of music and dance in the hopes of generating the most interest and attracting visitors from a wide range of interests.

In total, the event in was expected to generate more than B200 million for the island’s economy.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Health Minister supports call for alcohol blood tests for all road accidents

I have previously had a roadside breathtest before in Phuket, however I have recently been advised that the breath test is not immediately followed up...(Read More)

Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes

The “guilty until proven innocent” system here always seems strange. RIP to the young lady. How very sad. ...(Read More)

Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes

A terrible tragedy for the family ,is there no speed limit around school areas on phuket ? ...(Read More)

Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes

I hope she is jailed for a very long time. When passing a school then you drive very, very slowly as there are always children about. This woman had ...(Read More)

Phuket health office calls for police action in alcohol sale, promotion blitz

The in driving road of Paradise Complex, near the T-junction was actually a relative quiet area before the owner of this infamous convenient shop turn...(Read More)

Environmental concerns raised with Koh Maphrao bridge proposal

Silly thinking that a ferry fee would block day trippers to visit the island. Everywhere in Thailand and Malaysia are ferry connections with islands....(Read More)

Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion

Thai Officials 'Crackdowns' are no crackdowns. Has to be seen as:.." Corruption Street entrepreneur pays more tea money, and he will no...(Read More)

Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion

Touts, yes, annoying and a disgrace on Bangla Road. Problem is, the Patong Police suppose to make sure the touts are not there. The Police get paid ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction

Thank you PN for a nice terse summary of the troubling state of Phuket and the problems facing it. But unfortunately, I think that the only people tha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction

Very true, the trouble is that it appears the people gouging the money have no interest in the future, it's all about "me,me,me" and &qu...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.