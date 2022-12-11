333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
Thousands join Kathu Half Marathon to celebrate health for all

RUNNING: About 3,000 runners took part in 25th Kathu Half Marathon on Dec 11 competing for over 390 trophies and an overall prize pot of B80,000.

RunningMarathon
By The Phuket News

Sunday 11 December 2022, 06:41PM

Runners of all ages and walks (and runs) of life joined the 25th Kathu Half Marathon od Dec 11 to celebrate health and sport. Photo: Kathu Minicipality

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan presided over the opening ceremony for the anniversary competition joined by Kathu Mayor Chai-anan Suthikul and other VIP guests from all sectors.

The various races over the course of the morning included a 2.5 kilometre health walk open to all ages, a 6km fun run, a 10km mini marathon and a 21km half marathon.

Winners of the 6km, 10km and 21km races in different age groups were awarded with cash prizes and trophies for their effort. There was also a special reward for any former winner of the race who can break his or her previous personal best record.

To emphasise inclusivity of running, organisers also gave away special prizes for the youngest and oldest winning runners. Plus, following one of Phuket’s good traditions, where were awards for those participating in fancy dresses.

Overall winners of the 21km race among men were Mud Chaison, Erik Bohm and Anuwat Bunmak. Best among women in the half marathon were Sabine Claudia Egger-Weickhardt, Emma Marsh and Wandee Kruas.

In the 10km race Nattapong Buachay, Kittiku Lankhuntod and Ratchaphon Daengudom among men and Anong Piriyaphrut, Thimakorn Ratchasang and Siriyaporn Kamlai.

In the 6km competition top three male runners were Ratthanan Lamanee, Narongrit Phumphuang and Tanawat Simvised. Top three female athletes were Aksaraphak Sengraksa, Porntipa Mulikbutr and Chiara Jessica Egger.

“Foreign runners from more than 15 countries participated in the races as well,” the organisers added after the event which was conducted on some of the most beautiful roads in Kathu.

As Mayor Chai-anan pointed out before the event, tambon Kathu is an area perfectly suited to running competitions including world-class events which can attract top athletes from all around the world. Tambon Kathu is ready to welcome them all, he added.

The marathon was also aimed at uniting the local community, encouraging a healthier lifestyle for all, promoting sports tourism and rejuvenising the local economy recovering from the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full results for 6km, 10km and 21km runs are available at Sportstats.Asia:

 
For more beautiful pictures from the event, please visit PR Kathu Facebook page.

Phuket community
42 snakes bagged in 19 days

in reply to the comment below - as far as I know (correction may be needed) - Thalang Hospital (look...(Read More)

More international flights to be sought

Travel agents in Australia are already beginning to report a softening in Bali bookings due to conce...(Read More)

Licence plate sold for B45mn at record-breaking auction

I can't stop laughing. 'Most beautiful licence plate of the century'??? It certainly pro...(Read More)

Newborn jumbo recovers from ’numerous’ injuries sustained while alone jungle

Will she eventually be returned to the wild to find/join her family or like so many other poor eleph...(Read More)

Phuket arrivals hit new record high as Thailand celebrates 10mn visits

I know Thailand depend (far to much) on tourism and they think this is something to celebrate but th...(Read More)

Phuket drivers invited to repaint faded licence plates for free

Good initiative. Why not invite the public to bring in unroadworthy cars to be checked and fixed too...(Read More)

Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff

Having experienced flying on Russian managed aircraft I am not surprised if there were technical iss...(Read More)

Phuket drivers invited to repaint faded licence plates for free

Having illegible number plates (intentionally obfuscated or not, wink wink) is a criminal offence. P...(Read More)

Phuket Governor repeats warning to illegal hotels: register, or face legal action

...(Read More)

Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff

For PR of Phuket Airport Government should consider a age limit for arriving planes. A 32 yr old one...(Read More)

 

