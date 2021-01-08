Thousands evacuate flood-hit deep South

THAILAND: Authorities are evacuating flood-residents in Yala, as higher than average precipitation across the three southernmost border provinces since Monday (Jan 4) have inundated over 18,000 households in the region.

Flooding in Sungai Padi district of Narathiwat on Tuesday (Jan 5) night. Photo: Waedao Harai.

As a result of the continued rain, the Sai Buri River in Yala broke its banks, inundating homes and farmlands across Raman district.

Soldiers used boats to evacuate residents and their properties, as the main road in Rueso district which connects Yala and Narathiwat was cut off by the flood.

Local government agencies also distributed food and other aid to flood-affected households in the area.

The director of Yala’s Irrigation Project Office, Chusak Sutthi, said he was most worried about the province’s low-lying areas, as the total amount of rainfall to date has broken the record set 10 years ago.

Yala governor Chaiyasit Panichpong has instructed the province’s disaster mitigation department and district offices in eight districts to urgently survey the flood-hit areas to assess the flood’s impact on residents.

The eight flood-hit districts will be declared disaster zones, according to the governor.

Landslides were reported in three sub-districts of Yala’s Bannang Sata district, but the flood in the area has reportedly subsided.

The district was flooded as the Pattani River overflowed after the spillways at Bang Lang dam were opened.

In Songkhla, Na Thawi and Saba Yoi districts were flooded by rainwater flowing down from the Khao Nam Khang mountain. Flood water was being pumped away from the submerged areas.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation yesterday blamed the heavy rains in the lower South for the flash floods and strong winds in the three southernmost provinces, including Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.

The floods affected a total of 18,024 households across 19 districts in the provinces, the department said.

Heavy downpours in the lower South were the result of a strong northeastern monsoon, which is covering the mainland and the Gulf of Thailand, as well as a low pressure system above Malaysia, according to the department.

The department said it was working with local administrative organisations and concerned units to urgently assist residents.