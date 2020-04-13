THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Thousands cancel handout requests

THAILAND: More than 610,000 people who registered for the B5,000 cash handout granted by the government to ease the impact of the COVID-19 have cancelled their registrations out of fear they will face legal action for providing fake information.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Monday 13 April 2020, 10:50AM

A campaign against COVID-19 is held at Ying Charoen market in Bang Khen district on Saturday (Apr 11). Photo: Apichit Jinakul

Charnkrit Dejvitak, an assistant attached to the PM’s Office, said the Finance Ministry on April 4 added a cancel button on the website www.เราไม่ทิ้งกัน.com [“You will never be left behind”] so people who registered and “had no intention to give false information” can have a chance to withdraw their registrations.

“As of yesterday, more than 610,000 people cancelled their applications, or 76,000 per day, which was a high number,” Mr Charnkrit said.

“This is mainly because the Finance Ministry is pursuing legal action against those who gave fake personal information by instructing its legal team to conduct urgent checks on applicants’ information.”

The ministry has filed complaints with the Technology Crime Suppression Division, asking it to take legal action against five people who posted fake information about the cash handout on social media, Mr Charnkrit said. He said this prompted the number of cancellations to rise to 5,000 in two hours between 8pm-10pm on Saturday (Apr 11).

The Finance Ministry also set up another legal team to track down improper posts about financial aid on social media.

Thai Residential

Some who received the aid boasted they did so by cheating, and the ministry will actively seek out these posts and cancel the next monthly payment to those responsible as well as recall the first B5,000 payment from them without taking legal action.

For those claimed they received the cash handout, but they actually did not, this is tantamount to causing public a disturbance and they will be prosecuted for inputting false information to the internet in violation of the Computer Crime Act, said Mr Charnkrit.

According to the executive decree on B1 trillion in borrowing recently approved by the cabinet, B600 billion will go to health-related plans and financial aid to affected people, including the B5,000 monthly handouts to an estimated 9 million self-employed and laid-off people, which will be extended to six months from three months.

Those who give fake information to trigger the B5,000 cash handout will be prosecuted for fraud under the Criminal Code and are liable to a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to B60,000, or both, Mr Charnkrit said.

Lavaron Sangsnit, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office, said the number of people who registered for the B5,000 cash handout scheme rose to 26 million on Saturday.

Kurt | 13 April 2020 - 14:12:36 

I read;  Those who received aid boasted the payment unlawful by cheating will be recalled corrected next month without any legal action against them. Is it not a nice tombola country for the Thai? Well, it is to much work to take legal actions against up to maybe 1 million Thai, right? Impossible with Thailand's backward open end  thai inhabitants registration.

Capricornball | 13 April 2020 - 13:24:40 

Ahhh...cheating and disnonesty finally catching up. Over 1/2-million people are cheating, not paying taxes, working illegally, and generally cheating the system.  My friends landlord was also worried that he might have to start reporting his income properties and paying taxes...what a concept!  No wonder there is no infrastructure and public services.

quinault11 | 13 April 2020 - 13:22:39 

I think the government would better provide a door to door investigation. In order to give aid to those people who actually short of money. especially who rent a shelter. Because Thai don't have bank saving.

quinault11 | 13 April 2020 - 13:14:34 

one of m friend is job off at a tour company. She was rejected from this 5000B. Another friend is still have job and earn 12500income. But she did receieve the money. And plan to buy a new watch online. How come the fairness?

CaptainJack69 | 13 April 2020 - 11:58:23 

26 million is more than a third of the population. You can see why the Finance Ministry is going out of its way to not pay out. But as I've asked before, who is NOT eligible for this? In  a country where most people simply can't work from home so can't earn a living now and for the foreseeable future? Where 11% of GDP came from tourism. Who isn't severely affected by this?

 

