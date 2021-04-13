They are Pol Col Duangchote Suwannacharas, the station superintendent, and Pol Lt Col Thanakorn Ngamyen, a police inspector and acting deputy superintendent for crime suppression.
The duo have been shifted to the operation centre of the Metropolitan Police Division 5 (MPD5) by its commander, Pol Maj Gen Sophon Sarapat.
At least 18 Thong Lor officers have been infected with COVID-19, all of whom were responsible for patrolling public areas.
Krystal Club and Emerald Club, seen as the epicentre of the country’s third wave of COVID-19 infections, are both in the station’s jurisdiction.
Pol Col Kampanat Arunkhiriroj, a deputy superintendent, has been made acting superintendent of Thong Lor police and Pol Lt Col Thanathip Chompoonit, a police inspector, is its acting deputy superintendent.
