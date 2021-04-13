The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thong Lor’s top cops are transferred

Thong Lor’s top cops are transferred

THAILAND: Two senior officers at Thong Lor police station, whose area covers the latest cluster of COVID-19 infections, were yesterday (Apr 12) transferred to inactive posts.

CoronavirusCOVID-19police
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 13 April 2021, 09:45AM

A security guard walks past a shuttered bar in Thong Lor area of Bangkok. Photo: Somchai Poomlard.

A security guard walks past a shuttered bar in Thong Lor area of Bangkok. Photo: Somchai Poomlard.

They are Pol Col Duangchote Suwannacharas, the station superintendent, and Pol Lt Col Thanakorn Ngamyen, a police inspector and acting deputy superintendent for crime suppression.

The duo have been shifted to the operation centre of the Metropolitan Police Division 5 (MPD5) by its commander, Pol Maj Gen Sophon Sarapat.

At least 18 Thong Lor officers have been infected with COVID-19, all of whom were responsible for patrolling public areas.

AXA Insurance PCL

Krystal Club and Emerald Club, seen as the epicentre of the country’s third wave of COVID-19 infections, are both in the station’s jurisdiction.

Pol Col Kampanat Arunkhiriroj, a deputy superintendent, has been made acting superintendent of Thong Lor police and Pol Lt Col Thanathip Chompoonit, a police inspector, is its acting deputy superintendent.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 13 April 2021 - 11:14:10 

Widely known as the most corrupt police station in Bangkok- and that's saying a lot. Nice little earner for the new ones in charge.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Minneapolis under curfew after officer shoots Black motorist dead
Phuket suffers first road death for Songkran holidays
Government stockpiles drugs as private jabs loom
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket braces for rise in infections || April 12
Phuket asked to observe ‘new normal’ Songkran
Phuket drug arrests net 12k meth pills, half kilo of ice
Phuket maintains zero deaths in Seven Days road-safety campaign
Phuket tourism falters as infections spread
Phuket braces for rise in infections
China’s vaccines lack effectiveness, says leading health official
Grim warning amid COVID surge
Bangkok COVID hotspot club managers jailed 2 months
COVID infections to dampen Songkran tourism
Seven Days of Danger for Songkran underway in Phuket
At least 80 killed in Myanmar crackdown as UN envoy calls for ‘strong action’

 

Phuket community
Phuket suffers first road death for Songkran holidays

The stats are a joke. With the new central dividers being constructed in Kama;a there are probably a...(Read More)

Government stockpiles drugs as private jabs loom

You can add another 3k on top of that with a certain hospital group that will take advantage of the ...(Read More)

Thong Lor’s top cops are transferred

Widely known as the most corrupt police station in Bangkok- and that's saying a lot. Nice little...(Read More)

Phuket drug arrests net 12k meth pills, half kilo of ice

Are the 3 boys already asked from where they got the drugs? Is the RTP now already 'climbing the...(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

....or not. Again, I do not know about any requirement to do so, if you know any please advise....(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

Goldwing, I don't see that you are in the position to give me any advise on what I have to do an...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket braces for rise in infections || April 12

Is there no update to get from Covid cases in Phuket pr today ?...(Read More)

Phuket braces for rise in infections

@Galong, yes that right, but the Chalong police are buzzed to hunt down only farang’s between Chal...(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

@ LALALA, if you hate Thailand so much why do you read the Phuket News and submit your worthless com...(Read More)

Phuket asked to observe ‘new normal’ Songkran

Unfortunately due to the actions of a few I can see the bar closures going on well past the 18th giv...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property

 