Thong Lor’s top cops are transferred

THAILAND: Two senior officers at Thong Lor police station, whose area covers the latest cluster of COVID-19 infections, were yesterday (Apr 12) transferred to inactive posts.

CoronavirusCOVID-19police

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 13 April 2021, 09:45AM

A security guard walks past a shuttered bar in Thong Lor area of Bangkok. Photo: Somchai Poomlard.

They are Pol Col Duangchote Suwannacharas, the station superintendent, and Pol Lt Col Thanakorn Ngamyen, a police inspector and acting deputy superintendent for crime suppression.

The duo have been shifted to the operation centre of the Metropolitan Police Division 5 (MPD5) by its commander, Pol Maj Gen Sophon Sarapat.

At least 18 Thong Lor officers have been infected with COVID-19, all of whom were responsible for patrolling public areas.

Krystal Club and Emerald Club, seen as the epicentre of the country’s third wave of COVID-19 infections, are both in the station’s jurisdiction.

Pol Col Kampanat Arunkhiriroj, a deputy superintendent, has been made acting superintendent of Thong Lor police and Pol Lt Col Thanathip Chompoonit, a police inspector, is its acting deputy superintendent.