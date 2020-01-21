THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thomas targets Tour and Tokyo Olympics victory in 2020

Thomas targets Tour and Tokyo Olympics victory in 2020

CYCLING: Geraint Thomas has revealed twin aims for the 2020 season with a tilt at a second Tour de France title and glory on the slopes of Mount Fuji at the Tokyo Olympic Games top of his wish list.

CyclingOlympics
By AFP

Friday 24 January 2020, 08:00AM

Geraint Thomas has dual targets for Tour de France and Olympic victory in 2020. Photo: AFP.

Geraint Thomas has dual targets for Tour de France and Olympic victory in 2020. Photo: AFP.

Thomas's double ambitions were revealed after his teammate Egan Bernal declared he had just one target, to defend his Tour de France title.

Four-time champion Chris Froome has been given leeway by Team Ineos to also target the Tour as he struggles back from multiple injuries.

For Thomas there was a whiff of unfinished business when the hugely popular 2018 champion and 2019 runner-up said “the Tour is the Tour, and I wanted to give it one more good go.”

Thomas said he aimed to arrive at the Tour start line in peak condition after he was under-prepared in 2019.

“You’ve got to be in it to win it,” he said, flashing a broad grin.

There was also a sense of boyish glee when the double Olympic track cycling team pursuit champion spoke of how formative the Games had been in his career.

“I fell in love with sport watching the Olympics as a kid,” said Thomas, who will be 34 in May. “So the Olympics are important for me.”

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic road races take place the weekend following the end of the Tour de France.

“It’s a quick turnaround after the Tour,” said Thomas.

“But in 2014 I did the Commonwealth Games time trial the Thursday after the Tour finished.”

“We’ll see how much gas is left but I’d love to race the time trial and the road race,” Thomas said of the highly anticipated events on the slopes of the iconic Mount Fuji.

“With the time difference (Tokyo is eight hours ahead of France), ideally you'd want another week to prepare,” he said.

Thomas has revealed a busy warm-up racing schedule with the Italian coast-to-coast Tirreno-Adriatico then the more mountainous Tour de Romandie and Tour de Suisse in preparation for the Tour de France.

"I'm looking forward to getting stuck into those races, being in the mix, and just enjoying it," he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Harmony the key on and off the pitch for Arteta as he seeks to heal rifts with fans
Phuket school national champs after cup victory
Run drought as KCC maintain their unbeaten ACG record and push toward the final.
Ratchanok, men’s singles duo save the day
SEA Games winners get cash bonuses
Nishino aims high after contract extension
BISP triathletes dash to the finish line in Bangkok
Ratchanok among Thai winners at Thailand Masters
‘Embarrassing’ Man Utd suffer fresh woe, Spurs boost top four bid
Puttita and Sapsiree start defence in style
‘Bang Yee’ begins fightback, seeks help from SAT
Ten-man Arsenal hold Chelsea in torrent of Premier League late goals
All aboard for new sports lighting up Tokyo Olympics 2020
Rashford injury may force United’s hand in transfer market
On-song Ratchanok eyes Thailand Masters crown

 

Phuket community
Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

@Tomothy Yes, I just use the scroll bar to avoid all posts by K. Easy....(Read More)

China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases: govt

Last news: In Hong Kong 3 death, about 190 in hospitals. Coronavirus spread rapidly. Present medical...(Read More)

Chinese experts join Phuket sea-rescue exercise

Pep talk ( everything is in good order) is thai Officialdom massage, even when not true. All for the...(Read More)

Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea

Boss Wiwat Phuket Marine Office talks to much about financial settling this matter. Is not his busin...(Read More)

Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea

Sloppy ferry crew and car owner in not tying down a truck. Wish I was on board to see it happening. ...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

@ematt, once again, different time zone, mate. And the coronavirus situation develops so fast, numb...(Read More)

Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak

@ematt, I am presently in different time zone . :-)...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

The Chinese government stopped all outgoing flights from Wuhan. It should have been done sooner, but...(Read More)

Chinese experts join Phuket sea-rescue exercise

The whole situation looks complete different when 500-600 (no joke!) motorbike block the end of the ...(Read More)

Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea

Great way to get a new truck. Let me know when this ferry is running again. LOL. Between the robbed ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 