Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thomas rides his luck to win Tournament of Champions in playoff

Thomas rides his luck to win Tournament of Champions in playoff

GOLF: Justin Thomas said he “got very lucky” after botching the last hole in regulation but holding on to win the Tournament of Champions in a playoff on Sunday (Jan 5), edging Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele for his 12th US PGA Tour title.

Golf
By AFP

Tuesday 7 January 2020, 07:00AM

Justin Thomas won the Tournament of Champions on Sunday (Dec 5) after a place off victory. Photo: AFP

Justin Thomas won the Tournament of Champions on Sunday (Dec 5) after a place off victory. Photo: AFP

The 26-year-old American birdied the third extra hole to beat Reed after defending champion Schauffele had been eliminated with a three-putt par on the first playoff green.

World number four Thomas stuck his third shot three feet from the pin at the par-five 18th on the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii, to set up an easy birdie and watched as Reed missed his seven-foot putt to extend the playoff.

All three had finished 72 holes with 14-under par totals of 278 after Thomas, who enjoyed a two-shot lead with three to play, bogeyed two of the last three holes.

He fell back to 15-under at the 16th before his three-wood second shot at 18 found the thigh-high grass in a penalty area on his way to a bogey in a four-under-par final round of 69.

Playing partner Schauffele, the world number eight, reached the green in two, but missed a seven-foot birdie putt for victory, carding a three-under par 70.

Reed, ranked 11, was already in the clubhouse on 14-under after capping a bogey-free seven-under 66 with a 20-foot birdie putt at the 72nd hole.

Reed, the 2018 US Masters champion, had putts to win on each of the first two playoff holes but was unable to get efforts from 30 feet and 12 feet to drop.

“For some reason I was supposed to win this week,” Thomas said. “I got very, very lucky to have that putt.

“But I also stuck to my process,” said Thomas, who like the entire field in the winners-only event dealt with challenging, gusty winds for a fourth straight day.

“I truly felt like through 15 holes it was one of the best rounds I ever played,” said Thomas who started the day one stroke off Schauffele's lead and pulled level with a birdie at the eighth where Schauffele bogeyed.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Disaster at 18

He kept the accelerator down with birdies at nine, 10 and 11, and added two more at 14 and 15 - where his putt through the fringe circled the cup before rattling in.

“I was in such control tee to green, I was putting it beautifully, my irons were awesome,” Thomas said. “I hit a really good drive on 16, just the wind took it more.

“Eighteen," he admitted,” was just a disaster.

“But it worked out, so I guess I can't complain,” Thomas concluded.

Schauffele said Thomas's run of six birdies in eight holes was astonishing, especially given the windy conditions.

“He was hitting ridiculous shots, making good putts in the wind, and he deserved the lead he got,” said Schauffele.

But he was disappointed that he didn't take advantage of his own opportunity.

“I should have won the tournament,” Schauffele said.

“I mean, JT was right there, but with the circumstances given I should have closed it up and I didn't.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

ONE Championship and SAT ink deal to promote Muay Thai
Thai women’s volleyball team looking to book ticket for Tokyo Olympics
Lyon roars as Australia crush New Zealand to sweep series
Cricket's Warne to auction 'baggy green' for bushfire appeal
Barty to donate Brisbane winnings to Australia bushfire victims
Is it the end of the road for Brady as Titans dump out Patriots?
FA Cup weekend: Liverpool kids sink Everton, Lucas rescues Spurs, United splutter
Premier League clubs set to splash the cash in January sales
FA Cup underdogs seek their moment in the sun
Alonso aims to make history as Dakar Rally heads to Saudi Arabia
Labuschagne ton as Australia take advantage of weakened Kiwis
‘Exceptional' Liverpool sink Blades to make it a year unbeaten
Tennis bad boy Kyrgios inspires fundraisers to help Australia fire victims
Cricketers to pay tribute to Australia firefighters, brace for smoke delays
Arteta earns first win as Arsenal sink Man Utd but Spurs, Chelsea stumble

 

Phuket community
How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health

The reason for climate change, pollution, loss of habitat, water shortages and loss of species diver...(Read More)

Korat school shooting by a bully and not an accident, says parent

..."Meet with parents to explain incident and discuss measures to prevent recurrence?" Wh...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

Excellent...accordinf to k there is only 30 days of water left. That means everyone dies....(Read More)

No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration

Two drawers with TM30 forms, see photo ( for landowners who anyway not go to Immigration office). La...(Read More)

Phuket health officials scan Chinese tourist arrivals for Wuhan flu

Checks on Chinese Wuhan tourist should be done in China, before flight departure. 'Positive'...(Read More)

Activist claims customers' rights infringed by plastic bag ban

Mr Srisuwan is blowing funny bubbles in the air. Seems he missed the point that Thailand is in the 5...(Read More)

Phuket mahjong raid nets 46 gamblers

Why is playing Mahjong seen as illegal gambling? All just about B 8,460? What is the big deal? No h...(Read More)

US killing of Soleimani catapults Iraq back to aftermath of 2003 invasion

Who cares ? Filling out a TM 28 form is more concerning for people here than Donald's war games....(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

The Kat.9/10a expat (Top ten types of expats living in Thailand) should relieve himself from the pai...(Read More)

No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration

i am really bored about the comments of that guy. Man, you r a foreigner, follow the rules or leave ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 