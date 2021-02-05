BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thomas makes history as first female Super Bowl official

Thomas makes history as first female Super Bowl official

NFL: Sarah Thomas will blaze a trail for female officials everywhere tomorrow (Feb 7) when she becomes the first woman to officiate at the Super Bowl.

NFL
By AFP

Saturday 6 February 2021, 11:15AM

NFL official Sarah Thomas will be the first woman to officiate at a Super Bowl in tomorrow’s NFL Championship game. Photo: AFP.

NFL official Sarah Thomas will be the first woman to officiate at a Super Bowl in tomorrow’s NFL Championship game. Photo: AFP.

The 47-year-old from Mississippi is part of an eight-member officiating crew who will take charge of proceedings at the Raymond James Stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It marks the highlight of a six-year NFL officiating career that began when she was hired in 2015.

“When I get on that field, and take it all in, I know that I’m probably going to get a little teary-eyed,” Thomas said.

“When I started officiating, there were very few females officiating in football... I got an email the other day from overseas from some female football officials; across the world you can see the impact.

“My message to them would be, do it because you love it, don’t do it because you want the recognition.

“But there’s power in numbers. And when you start having more and more females, there is no one doing it for the recognition - they are doing it because they love it.”

Thomas’s officiating journey began in 1996, working her way up through the ranks of youth football before advancing to high school level.

She feared she would never progress to college football - after being told by one league official he would never assign her to a game because of her gender.

However, she was spotted by NFL scout Joe Haynes, who recommended Thomas to Conference USA - an intercollegiate grouping based in the southern United States.

“In what I thought was going to be my last game, Joe Haynes watched me work,” Thomas said in a 2019 interview.

https://sgssecurity.com/

“And he said I think you’ve got what it takes to get to the next level.”

Despite her groundbreaking career, Thomas says she never set out to “bust up the good old boys club.”

“I’m doing this because I love it,” she said.

Her NFL career took off after she impressed during training camps with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

Hired by the NFL on a full-time basis in 2015, she made her debut later that year as a line judge, a role that saw her end up with a broken wrist when she was knocked over during a 2016 game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

She returned to finish the game despite the injury.

Thomas says growing up in a household with two brothers helped shape her character.

“I’ve always been the only girl,” she said in 2019. “I was raised by a mother and father to never depend on anyone, any man, for anything.

“I just have a drive. I work, I work and I work. When all my friends were out doing their thing, I was dedicated to where this journey has taken me.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Liverpool face must-win Man City test as bottom three cut adrift
Play resumes at Melbourne tennis as negative COVID tests roll in
Rights groups urge world leaders to boycott Beijing Olympics
TAT’s marathon put back by 3 months
PCG take on Vagabonds in Phuket Sports Code Challenge
Brighton deal huge blow to Liverpool’s title hopes
MotoGP schedule put back by a year
Man Utd hit Southampton for nine, Arsenal lose at Wolves
‘2 Man Scramble’ at the Blue Canyon
Penguins seal series against Cows
Liverpool scramble to boost defensive options on transfer deadline day
Dechapol, Sapsiree win badminton World Tour Finals
Sports tournaments, beauty contests allowed
All eyes on Dechapol, Sapsiree again
New Day Dawns For Phuket Cricket

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Everything almost back to normal as seen in every part of Phuket right now, the V/Gov is saying. We...(Read More)

School director accused of rape now also faces firearms charge

Pulls out a weapon in a SCHOOL and isn't immediately locked up. Clearly just a 'misunderstan...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

LaLaLa, it is not fear mongering what speaks. It is the Thai setting in Quarantine, down loading app...(Read More)

Widespread water-supply outages to affect Patong, Karon, Chalong

No specific dates and hours given about PatongKaron/Kata and Chalong? It is a bloody shame. !00% Mi...(Read More)

Man who punched pregnant boss apologises for ‘blowing a fuse’

So him and his wife are both scum and expect that people will believe their pathetic diatribe. All t...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Kurt, you also stop the fear mongering. More people die from cancer every year than - what the media...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

Covid-19 infections are spiking in West-Bangkok BP 6 Feb), meaning, it is just spreading now all ov...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Phuket COVID rules, without explanations

People from overseas still need to quarantine and in hotels costing $1,000 the only way the country ...(Read More)

Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

Correction: Rare Earth Mining in Burma (Myanmar). ...(Read More)

Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

,,,this may also explain the attempted genocide of the Rohinga Muslims. No different than "Chi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Benihana Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Dewa Phuket Resort

 