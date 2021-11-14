BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

This piece of plastic can change your life, and how you see the world

This piece of plastic can change your life, and how you see the world

If you are over 50 years old and stuck using eyeglasses for all your activities, and even for just taking care of most of your daily life, and you feel that you feel that you don’t get enough out of your life with glasses, then this information is exclusively for you.

Health
By Advertorial

Sunday 14 November 2021, 10:00AM

The Multifocal lens implant itself is made from durable plastic (acrylic), which means it stays for life. It doesn’t degrade or change with time. There is no need for any maintenance or any special care in the long term.

The Multifocal lens implant itself is made from durable plastic (acrylic), which means it stays for life. It doesn’t degrade or change with time. There is no need for any maintenance or any special care in the long term.

I don’t need to remind you that having to use glasses to do things can be very frustrating, especially when you need them for even basic things such as reading price tags when you are shopping, as well as menus, labels and so on. This doesn’t include how many times you need to put your glasses on just to read something on your smartphone.

If you are an active person who likes physical activities such as sports, bicycling or diving, I think you are the best person who knows how annoying this issue is because your glasses can keep falling or become sweaty and foggy and make your activity become much more difficult.

How many pairs of eyeglasses have you lost? Breaking them is another common nuisance, you know it.

The good news is that today these problems can be simply solved with just a piece of plastic called a “Multifocal lens implant”.

The whole idea is like this: As you become more aged, your natural lens inside your eye ages with you. When you reach 50 years old your natural lens will degrade and can’t adapt and keep up the focus you want to see any more. That’s why you will need multiple eyeglasses for each different focus, and that’s why your prescription keeps changing every one to two years.

The Multifocal lens implant isn’t like anything you’ve known before. It doesn’t look or work like your progressive glasses or your contact lens. This tiny implant had been designed for the purpose of reducing the need of wearing eyeglasses and allows people to see and perform their activities with their own eyes as much as possible. The implant optics have three distinctive focuses: near focus (30cm), middle range (1-1.5 metres) and far vision (6 metres or more). This means the lens tries to restore the whole range of vision for you.  

The implant itself is made from durable plastic (acrylic), which means it stays for life. It doesn’t degrade or change with time. There is no need for any maintenance or any special care in the long term; in fact, it is just like a part of your normal eye.

Curious about how good your vision will be? Well, the Multifocal lens will allow you to see both near and far at all times, your brain will automatically and naturally adapt itself to the implant and find the correct focus. You don’t need to look up or down to find the focus like the way you did with your progressive eyeglasses. 

How does the implant get in the eye? It is done by a simple 30-minute procedure called “Refractive Lens Exchange”, or “RLE”, which basically means the degraded natural lens will be replaced with a Multifocal lens implant. The procedure itself is considered minor surgery with very quick visual recovery (next day). And the very best news is: it is painless.

A Multifocal lens can potentially transform your life and the way you see and interact with the world. Try imagining your life without glasses, do everything you want to do and see everything that you want to see, with your own eyes. It is no longer just a dream, cutting-edge technology makes it possible today.

Sound like a good idea? I recommend you to please scan the QR code at the end of this article to learn more in-depth information about it. Or you can access this service at the BrightView Center, at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, and schedule your consultation with Dr Captain, who has more than 10 years’ experience in the procedure. He is a highly regarded surgeon and well known both internationally and among Phuket locals (go ask your neighbor).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Red Notice: US$200mn blockbuster goes straight to streaming
Saturday just got sensational
A Meal with… Shane Magnier and Gerry Mitchell
Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ one for the fans
Green Thoughts: The mysterious migration of plants
On Campus: Awareness of Awareness
Liam Neeson, on ice
Phuket Music Scene: Getting down in Phuket Town
Solving Phuket’s plastic problem: 7 reasons to stop drinking bottled water
The legacy of the British Legion
Hit ‘F9’ to escape
Life Home Project becomes recognised partner of GlobalGiving
When insurance skips a beat
‘Free Guy’, a computer character with a soul
Easier than ever before to explore

 

Phuket community
Blitz on smoky cars to curb PM2.5 smog

Just alone on Phuket are a few thousand cars/busses/lorries emitting black smoke. It has not the int...(Read More)

Anutin defends his fourth COVID shot

For Switzerland mr Anutin just received 1 vaccination so far, as over there Sinovac is not recognise...(Read More)

Phuket marks 45 new COVID cases, two more deaths

So we have infections reported for "SandBox" and "Test & Go" arrivals, but z...(Read More)

Anutin defends his fourth COVID shot

This is the greatest nonsense-sale of the month by Anutin. Is anyone buying it? If there are any res...(Read More)

MRTA moves forward with Phuket light rail

Phuket is in time of economic hardship and misery among Phuketians. There is much extra work to do d...(Read More)

MRTA moves forward with Phuket light rail

The only reason I can think of that this rail will not run down the electrical wire pylon path alre...(Read More)

Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

Bars are extremely efficient at spreading respiratory diseases. People are in close proximity, talki...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Light Rail can wait

The level of corruption will be breathtaking, even for Thai standards which is likely the # 1 reason...(Read More)

MRTA moves forward with Phuket light rail

How about a proper bus service instead? Not the "smart bus" that charges 150 baht. How abo...(Read More)

Governor to present ‘Phuket Health Smart City’ plan to Cabinet

Oh goody- another 'hub'. Nice bit of pork their for some....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
EPL predictions
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 