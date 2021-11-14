This piece of plastic can change your life, and how you see the world

If you are over 50 years old and stuck using eyeglasses for all your activities, and even for just taking care of most of your daily life, and you feel that you feel that you don’t get enough out of your life with glasses, then this information is exclusively for you.

Health

By Advertorial

Sunday 14 November 2021, 10:00AM

I don’t need to remind you that having to use glasses to do things can be very frustrating, especially when you need them for even basic things such as reading price tags when you are shopping, as well as menus, labels and so on. This doesn’t include how many times you need to put your glasses on just to read something on your smartphone.

If you are an active person who likes physical activities such as sports, bicycling or diving, I think you are the best person who knows how annoying this issue is because your glasses can keep falling or become sweaty and foggy and make your activity become much more difficult.

How many pairs of eyeglasses have you lost? Breaking them is another common nuisance, you know it.

The good news is that today these problems can be simply solved with just a piece of plastic called a “Multifocal lens implant”.

The whole idea is like this: As you become more aged, your natural lens inside your eye ages with you. When you reach 50 years old your natural lens will degrade and can’t adapt and keep up the focus you want to see any more. That’s why you will need multiple eyeglasses for each different focus, and that’s why your prescription keeps changing every one to two years.

The Multifocal lens implant isn’t like anything you’ve known before. It doesn’t look or work like your progressive glasses or your contact lens. This tiny implant had been designed for the purpose of reducing the need of wearing eyeglasses and allows people to see and perform their activities with their own eyes as much as possible. The implant optics have three distinctive focuses: near focus (30cm), middle range (1-1.5 metres) and far vision (6 metres or more). This means the lens tries to restore the whole range of vision for you.

The implant itself is made from durable plastic (acrylic), which means it stays for life. It doesn’t degrade or change with time. There is no need for any maintenance or any special care in the long term; in fact, it is just like a part of your normal eye.

Curious about how good your vision will be? Well, the Multifocal lens will allow you to see both near and far at all times, your brain will automatically and naturally adapt itself to the implant and find the correct focus. You don’t need to look up or down to find the focus like the way you did with your progressive eyeglasses.

How does the implant get in the eye? It is done by a simple 30-minute procedure called “Refractive Lens Exchange”, or “RLE”, which basically means the degraded natural lens will be replaced with a Multifocal lens implant. The procedure itself is considered minor surgery with very quick visual recovery (next day). And the very best news is: it is painless.

A Multifocal lens can potentially transform your life and the way you see and interact with the world. Try imagining your life without glasses, do everything you want to do and see everything that you want to see, with your own eyes. It is no longer just a dream, cutting-edge technology makes it possible today.

Sound like a good idea? I recommend you to please scan the QR code at the end of this article to learn more in-depth information about it. Or you can access this service at the BrightView Center, at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, and schedule your consultation with Dr Captain, who has more than 10 years’ experience in the procedure. He is a highly regarded surgeon and well known both internationally and among Phuket locals (go ask your neighbor).